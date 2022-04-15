Enable Flow-based monitoring alerts
- Log in to your Cloudflare dashboard and select Notifications.
- From Notifications, click Add.
- Locate Magic Transit in the list and click Select to add a Flow-based Monitoring: Volumetric Attack notification.
- Enter a name and description for the notification.
- Add an email address for the person who should receive the notification.
- Click Create when you are done.
For more information on receiving notifications via PagerDuty or using webhooks, refer to create a notification .