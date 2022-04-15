​​ Enable Flow-based monitoring alerts

Log in to your Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select Notifications. From Notifications, click Add. Locate Magic Transit in the list and click Select to add a Flow-based Monitoring: Volumetric Attack notification. Enter a name and description for the notification. Add an email address for the person who should receive the notification. Click Create when you are done.

For more information on receiving notifications via PagerDuty or using webhooks, refer to create a notification .