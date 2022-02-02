Examples
Skip action
The example below blocks all tcp ports, but allows one port (8080) by using the skip action.
curl -X POST https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/${account_id}/rulesets \-H 'Content-Type: application/json' \-H 'X-Auth-Email: user@example.com' \-H 'X-Auth-Key: 00000000000' \--data '{ "name": "Example ruleset", "kind": "root", "phase": "magic_transit", "description": "Example ruleset description", "rules": [ { "action": "skip", "action_parameters": { "ruleset": "current" }, "expression": "tcp.dstport in { 8080 } ", "description": "Allow port 8080" }, { "action": "block", "expression": "tcp.dstport in { 1..65535 }", "description": "Block all tcp ports" } ]}'
Block a country
The example below blocks all packets with a source or destination IP address coming from Brazil by using its 2-letter country code in ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 format.
curl -X POST https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/${account_id}/rulesets \-H 'Content-Type: application/json' \-H 'X-Auth-Email: user@example.com' \-H 'X-Auth-Key: 00000000000' \--data '{ "name": "Example ruleset", "kind": "root", "phase": "magic_transit", "description": "Example ruleset description", "rules": [ { "action": "block", "expression": "ip.geoip.country == \"BR\"", "description": "Block traffic from Brazil" } ]}'
Use an IP List
Magic Firewall supports using lists in expressions for the
ip.src and
ip.dst fields. The supported lists are:
$cf.anonymizer- Anonymizer proxies
$cf.botnetcc- Botnet command and control channel
$cf.malware- Sources of malware
${rules list name}- The name of an account level Rules List
curl -X POST https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/${account_id}/rulesets \-H 'Content-Type: application/json' \-H 'X-Auth-Email: user@example.com' \-H 'X-Auth-Key: 00000000000' \--data '{ "name": "Example ruleset", "kind": "root", "phase": "magic_transit", "description": "Example ruleset description", "rules": [ { "action": "block", "expression": "ip.src in $cf.anonymizer", "description": "Block traffic from an anonymizer proxy" } ]}'