Examples

The example below blocks all tcp ports, but allows one port (8080) by using the skip action.

curl - X POST https : / / api . cloudflare . com / client / v4 / accounts / $ { account_id } / rulesets \ - H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ - H 'X-Auth-Email: user@example.com' \ - H 'X-Auth-Key: 00000000000' \ -- data ' { "name" : "Example ruleset" , "kind" : "root" , "phase" : "magic_transit" , "description" : "Example ruleset description" , "rules" : [ { "action" : "skip" , "action_parameters" : { "ruleset" : "current" } , "expression" : "tcp.dstport in { 8080 } " , "description" : "Allow port 8080" } , { "action" : "block" , "expression" : "tcp.dstport in { 1..65535 }" , "description" : "Block all tcp ports" } ] } '

​ Block a country

The example below blocks all packets with a source or destination IP address coming from Brazil by using its 2-letter country code in ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 External link icon Open external link format.

curl - X POST https : / / api . cloudflare . com / client / v4 / accounts / $ { account_id } / rulesets \ - H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ - H 'X-Auth-Email: user@example.com' \ - H 'X-Auth-Key: 00000000000' \ -- data ' { "name" : "Example ruleset" , "kind" : "root" , "phase" : "magic_transit" , "description" : "Example ruleset description" , "rules" : [ { "action" : "block" , "expression" : "ip.geoip.country == \"BR\"" , "description" : "Block traffic from Brazil" } ] } '

​ Use an IP List

Magic Firewall supports using lists in expressions External link icon Open external link for the ip.src and ip.dst fields. The supported lists are:

$cf.anonymizer - Anonymizer proxies

- Anonymizer proxies $cf.botnetcc - Botnet command and control channel

- Botnet command and control channel $cf.malware - Sources of malware

- Sources of malware ${rules list name} - The name of an account level Rules List