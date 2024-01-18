Set up a bucket for full packet captures

Before you can begin a full packet capture, you must first configure a bucket that Cloudflare can use to upload your files.

You can configure an Amazon S3 or Google Cloud Platform bucket to use as a target.

​​ Set up a bucket

Learn how to set up a bucket for use with full packet captures.

Dashboard

API Log in to your Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link , and select you account. Select Magic Transit or Magic WAN. In Packet captures, select Start a capture. From the Packet captures page, select the Buckets tab. Select Add a bucket. Under Bucket configuration, select a bucket service and select Next. Enter the information related to your bucket for your service provider. When you are done, select Next. The Prove ownership step of the Bucket configuration displays. Before you can begin using a bucket, you must first enable destinations. Refer to the Amazon S3 or Google Cloud Storage documentation and follow the steps for those specific services.

Next, validate the bucket and confirm ownership.

After the initial bucket set up, you need to confirm you own the bucket via an ownership challenge. After you validate your bucket, you can begin using it to collect full packet captures.

Dashboard

API From the Prove ownership step of the Bucket configuration, locate the Ownership token field. In the Ownership token field, enter the ownership token for your service provider. When you are done, select Create. The Packet captures page displays. The Buckets tab displays a list of the buckets associated with your account. Refer to the Status column to see the status of your bucket configuration. The bucket field should be the URI of the bucket. For Amazon S3, the bucket field is in the form s3://<bucket-name>/<directory>?region=<bucket-region> , and for Google Cloud Storage the form is gs://<bucket-name>/<directory> . Ownership challenge request example curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ { account_id } /pcaps/ownership \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --header "X-Auth-Email: <YOUR_EMAIL>" \ --header "X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>" \ --data '{ "destination_conf": "' ${bucket} '" }' The response shows the filename of the ownership-challenge text file placed within the bucket. Find the file in your bucket and copy the contents of the file. Ownership challenge response example { "result" : { "id" : "cc20c2d6c62e11ecbe646b173af3b6b9" , "status" : "pending" , "submitted" : "2022-04-22T18:54:13.397413Z" , "validated" : "" , "destination_conf" : "gs://bucket-test" , "filename" : "ownership-challenge-1234.txt" } , "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] } Validate the bucket by inserting the copied text in the ownership_text below: Bucket validation example curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ { account_id } /pcaps/ownership/validate \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --header "X-Auth-Email: <YOUR_EMAIL>" \ --header "X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>" \ --data '{ "destination_conf": "' ${bucket} '", "ownership_challenge": "' ${ownership_text} '" }' Bucket validation response { "result" : { "id" : "cc20c2d6c62e11ecbe646b173af3b6b9" , "status" : "success" , "submitted" : "2022-04-22T18:54:13.397413Z" , "validated" : "2022-04-27T14:54:46.440548Z" , "destination_conf" : "gs://bucket-test" , "filename" : "ownership-challenge-1234.txt" } , "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] } If the status shows success , the bucket is configured and ready to use.

The bucket status displays one of the following options:

Success: The bucket is fully verified and ready to use.

The bucket is fully verified and ready to use. Pending: The challenge response was initiated but is pending verification. Bucket verification can take five to ten minutes to finish processing.

The challenge response was initiated but is pending verification. Bucket verification can take five to ten minutes to finish processing. Failed: The bucket could not be validated. If this occurs, verify your ownership information.

​​ List configured buckets

View a list of all buckets configured on your account.

Dashboard

API Log in to your Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link , and select you account. Select Magic Transit or Magic WAN. In Packet captures, select Start a capture. Select the Buckets tab. The list of buckets associated with your account displays. Bucket list request example curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ { account_id } /pcaps/ownership \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --header "X-Auth-Email: <YOUR_EMAIL>" \ --header "X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>" Bucket list response example { "result" : [ { "id" : "9a993aa6c58711ec89d3037647342e63" , "status" : "success" , "submitted" : "2022-04-26T16:58:24.550762Z" , "validated" : "2022-04-26T17:01:18.426458Z" , "destination_conf" : "s3://test-bucket?region=us-east-1" , "filename" : "ownership-challenge-1234.txt" } , ] , "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] }

To learn how to collect packet captures, refer to Collect packet captures.