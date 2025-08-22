Create Rate Limiting rules (beta)
Rate limiting rules (beta) allow you to manage incoming traffic to your network for specific locations.
This guide will teach you how to create a rule for when incoming packets match, and in cases where your rate exceeds a certain value (in packets or bits).
To add a rule:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account.
- On the sidebar, select Magic Firewall > Rate limiting.
- Fill out the information for your new rule:
- Select the Field: At the moment, you can only choose a colo name ↗.
- Select the Operator: Choose among equals or is in.
- Select the Value.
- When you are done, select Add new rule.
To edit a rule:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account.
- On the sidebar, select Magic Firewall > Rate limiting.
- Locate the rule you want to edit in the list and select View.
- Edit the rule with your changes and select Add new rule.
To delete an existing rule:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account.
- On the sidebar, select Magic Firewall > Rate limiting.
- Locate the rule you want to delete from the list.
- From the end of the row, select Delete.
- Select Delete again to confirm deletion.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-