Create Rate Limiting rules (beta)

Rate limiting rules (beta) allow you to manage incoming traffic to your network for specific locations.

This guide will teach you how to create a rule for when incoming packets match, and in cases where your rate exceeds a certain value (in packets or bits).

Note For Advanced Magic Firewall customers, rate limiting (beta) is available by request through the account team.

Add a rule

To add a rule:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account. On the sidebar, select Magic Firewall > Rate limiting. Fill out the information for your new rule: Select the Field : At the moment, you can only choose a colo name ↗ .

: At the moment, you can only choose a colo name . Select the Operator : Choose among equals or is in .

: Choose among or . Select the Value. When you are done, select Add new rule.

Edit an existing rule

To edit a rule:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account. On the sidebar, select Magic Firewall > Rate limiting. Locate the rule you want to edit in the list and select View. Edit the rule with your changes and select Add new rule.

Delete an existing rule

To delete an existing rule: