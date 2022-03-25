Cloudflare Docs
Magic-Firewall
Magic Firewall
Define a Rules List

Rules Lists defined at the account level can be used to match against ip.src and ip.dst fields. Currently only IPv4 addresses in these lists are used as IPv6 is currently not supported in Magic Firewall.

In order to use this feature first create a new list.

curl -X POST https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/${account_id}/rules/lists \
-H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
-H 'X-Auth-Email: [email protected]' \
-H 'X-Auth-Key: 00000000000' \
--data '{
    "name":"iplist",
    "description":"This contains IPs that should be allowed.",
    "kind":"ip"
}'

Add IPs to the List

Next create list items. This will add elements to the current list.

curl -X POST https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/${account_id}/rules/lists/${list_id}/items \
-H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
-H 'X-Auth-Email: [email protected]' \
-H 'X-Auth-Key: 00000000000' \
--data '[
    {"ip":"10.0.0.1"},
    {"ip":"10.10.0.0/24"}
]'

Use the List in a Rule

Finally add a Magic Firewall rule referencing the Rules List into an existing ruleset:

curl -X POST https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/${account_id}/rulesets/${ruleset_id}/rules \
-H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
-H 'X-Auth-Email: [email protected]' \
-H 'X-Auth-Key: 00000000000' \
--data '{
    "action": "skip",
    "action_parameters": {
        "ruleset": "current"
    },
    "expression": "ip.src in $iplist",
    "description": "Allowed IPs from iplist",
    "enabled": true
}'