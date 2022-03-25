Define a Rules List

Rules Lists defined at the account level can be used to match against ip.src and ip.dst fields. Currently only IPv4 addresses in these lists are used as IPv6 is currently not supported in Magic Firewall.

In order to use this feature first create a new list External link icon Open external link .

curl -X POST https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/${account_id}/rules/lists \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -H 'X-Auth-Email: [email protected]' \ -H 'X-Auth-Key: 00000000000' \ --data '{ "name":"iplist", "description":"This contains IPs that should be allowed.", "kind":"ip" }'

​​ Add IPs to the List

Next create list items External link icon Open external link . This will add elements to the current list.

​​ Use the List in a Rule

Finally add a Magic Firewall rule referencing the Rules List into an existing ruleset: