Manage your active directory
Directories are folders to store user data. Email Security allows you to manage directories from the Cloudflare dashboard.
To manage a Microsoft directory:
- Log in to Zero Trust ↗.
- Select Email security.
- Select Directories.
- Under Directory name, select MS directory.
- From here, you can manage Groups or Users directories.
Email Security allows you to view and manage your groups directory and their impersonation registry. When a group is added to the registry, all members are registered by default.
To manage your group directory, on the MS directory page, select Groups.
To add a single group to the registry:
- Select the group name you want to add.
- Select the three dots > Add to registry.
To add multiple groups to the registry at once:
- Select the group names you want to add to the registry.
- Select the Action dropdown list.
- Select Add to registry.
In addition, Email Security allows you to: