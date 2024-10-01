Manage your active directory

Directories are folders to store user data. Email Security allows you to manage directories from the Cloudflare dashboard.

To manage a Microsoft directory:

Log in to Zero Trust ↗ . Select Email security. Select Directories. Under Directory name, select MS directory. From here, you can manage Groups or Users directories.

Email Security allows you to view and manage your groups directory and their impersonation registry. When a group is added to the registry, all members are registered by default.

To manage your group directory, on the MS directory page, select Groups.

To add a single group to the registry:

Select the group name you want to add. Select the three dots > Add to registry.

To add multiple groups to the registry at once:

Select the group names you want to add to the registry. Select the Action dropdown list. Select Add to registry.

In addition, Email Security allows you to: