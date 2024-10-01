To create your Email Security account, you will need the alphanumeric string on the URL when logged in to the Cloudflare dashboard.

If you do not have a Cloudflare account, you can create one for free by referring to the Cloudflare sign-up page ↗.

Once you have created your account, your account team will create an Email Security account for you.

To establish your tenant, you will need the following information:

Average monthly inbound message volume

Number of active email users

At least one domain

Admin email address