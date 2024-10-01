 Skip to content
Configure auto-moves

To configure auto-move events:

  1. Log in to Zero Trust.
  2. Select Email security.
  3. Select Settings.
  4. Select Moves.
  5. Under Auto-moves, select Configure.
  6. Assign actions based on malicious, spoof, suspicious, spam, and bulk dispositions. Select among:
    • Soft delete - user recoverable: Moves the message to the user's Recoverable Items - Deleted folder. Messages can be recovered by the user.
    • Hard delete - admin recoverable: Completely deletes messages from a user's inbox.
    • Move to trash: Moves messages to the trash or deleted items email folder.
    • Move to junk: Moves the message to the junk or spam folder.
    • No action: Messages stay in the origin folder.
  7. Select Post-delivery moves:
    • (Recommended) Post-delivery response: Enabling this option allows Email Security to rescan delivered emails at multiple time intervals for previously unknown phishing sites or campaigns.
    • (Recommended) Phish submission response: Enabling this option allows Email Security to move emails that your users reported as phishing and Email Security determined to be malicious.
  8. Select Save.
