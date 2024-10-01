PhishGuard
PhishGuard serves as an extension of your Security Operations team with dedicated Email Security technical resources providing real-time monitoring of your email environment. The Active Defense Service provides:
- Customized notification and responses for fraud and insider threats.
- Reclassification of messages if the disposition is incorrect.
- PhishGuard monitors and reviews Suspicious email traffic.
- Quarantine and auto-move of identified threats.
- Tailored threat hunting for your email environment.
- Custom detections.
As a PhishGuard customer, the following service offerings should be enabled:
- Escalation contacts must be configured in the Email Security dashboard: This allows for email reports to be delivered regarding high risk items identified and responded to by the team.
- Auto-moves should be enabled and configured for quarantine of identified items: Malicious should be prioritized, but configuring Spam for a move to junk/trash or even soft delete may also be highly useful to the client.
Refer to the PhishGuard documentation to learn more about this add-on service.