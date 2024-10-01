 Skip to content
Set up Microsoft Graph API

  1. Log in to Zero Trust.
  2. Select Email Security.
  3. Select Monitoring.
  4. Enable Microsoft Integration:
    1. Name integration: Add your integration name, then select Continue.
    2. Authorize integration:
      • Select Authorize. Selecting Authorize will take you to the Microsoft Sign in page where you will have to enter your email address.
      • Once you enter your email address, select Next.
      • After selecting Next, the system will show a dialog box with a list of requested permissions. Select Accept to authorize Email Security. Upon authorization, you will be redirected to a page where you can review details and enroll integration.
    3. Review details: Review your integration details, then:
      • Select Complete Email Security set up where you will be able to connect your domains and configure auto-moves.
      • Select Continue to Email Security.
