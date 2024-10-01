Report phish
Before deploying Email Security to production, you will have to consider reporting any phishing attacks, evaluating which disposition to assign a specific message, and using different screen criteria to search through your inbox.
PhishNet is an add-in button that helps users to submit phish samples missed by Email Security detection.
To set up PhishNet O365:
- Log in to the Microsoft admin panel. Go to Microsoft 365 admin center > Settings > Integrated Apps.
- Select Upload custom apps.
- Choose Provide link to manifest file and paste the the following URL:
- Verify and complete the wizard.