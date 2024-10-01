Report phish

Before deploying Email Security to production, you will have to consider reporting any phishing attacks, evaluating which disposition to assign a specific message, and using different screen criteria to search through your inbox.

PhishNet is an add-in button that helps users to submit phish samples missed by Email Security detection.

To set up PhishNet O365:

Log in to the Microsoft admin panel. Go to Microsoft 365 admin center > Settings > Integrated Apps. Select Upload custom apps. Choose Provide link to manifest file and paste the the following URL:

https://phishnet-o365.area1cloudflare-webapps.workers.dev?clientId=ODcxNDA0MjMyNDM3NTA4NjQwNDk1Mzc3MDIxNzE0OTcxNTg0Njk5NDEyOTE2NDU5ODQyNjU5NzYzNjYyNDQ3NjEwMzIxODEyMDk1NQ

Verify and complete the wizard.