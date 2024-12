With Email Security, you can enable logs to review actions performed on your account.

To enable audit logs:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ . Select Analytics & Logs > Logpush. Select Audit logs. Under Configure logpush job:

Job name : Enter the job name.

: Enter the job name. If logs match : Select Filtered logs: Field : Choose ResourceType . Operator : Choose starts with . Value : Enter email_security .

: Select Filtered logs:

Select Submit.