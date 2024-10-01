 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Enable auto-moves

Now that you have set up your email environment, you can enable auto-move events.

Auto-move events are events where emails are automatically moved to different inboxes based on the disposition assigned to them by Email Security.

When you set up auto-moves, you can move messages manually or set up automatic moves to send messages matching certain dispositions to specific folders within a user's mailbox.

You can also enable Post Delivery Response and Phish Submission Response to re-evaluate messages previously delivered against new information gathered by Email Security. Scanned emails that were previously delivered and now match this new phishing information will be moved.

Cloudflare DashboardDiscordCommunityLearning CenterSupport Portal
Cookie Settings