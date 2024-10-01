Enable auto-moves

Now that you have set up your email environment, you can enable auto-move events.

Warning Ensure you have completed the previous modules before enabling auto-moves.

Auto-move events are events where emails are automatically moved to different inboxes based on the disposition assigned to them by Email Security.

When you set up auto-moves, you can move messages manually or set up automatic moves to send messages matching certain dispositions to specific folders within a user's mailbox.

You can also enable Post Delivery Response and Phish Submission Response to re-evaluate messages previously delivered against new information gathered by Email Security. Scanned emails that were previously delivered and now match this new phishing information will be moved.