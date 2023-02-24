Traffic steering

1 min read

Traffic steering policies decide how a load balancer routes traffic to attached and healthy pools.



Standard : Standard steering policies include Off - Failover and Random .

: Standard steering policies include and . Geo : Geo Steering directs traffic to pools tied to specific countries, regions, or — for Enterprise customers only — data centers.

: Geo Steering directs traffic to pools tied to specific countries, regions, or — for Enterprise customers only — data centers. Dynamic : Dynamic Steering uses health check data to identify the fastest pool for a given Cloudflare Region or data center.

: uses health check data to identify the fastest pool for a given Cloudflare Region or data center. Proximity : Proximity Steering routes visitors or internal services to the closest physical data center.