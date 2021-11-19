Enable Email Routing

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account and domain. Go to Email. If this is your first time opening the Email app, you will be presented with an explanation of what Email Routing is. Click Configure Email Routing to start. In Custom addresses, click Create address. Enter the email address you want to use in Custom address (for example, my-new-email ). In Destination address, enter the full email address you want your emails to be forwarded to — for example, your-name@gmail.com . Click Save.

Cloudflare will send a verification email to the address provided in the Destination address field. You must click Verify email address in the verification email to activate Email Routing.

​ Confirm DNS records

After creating your custom email and verifying your destination address, Cloudflare needs to add the relevant MX and TXT records to DNS records for Email Routing to work. This step is automatic and is only needed the first time you configure Email Routing. It is meant to ensure you have the proper records configured in your zone.

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account and domain. Go to Email. If this is your first time configuring Email Routing, click Add records automatically in the Email DNS records card.