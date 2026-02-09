 Skip to content
R2 SQL
  1. R2 SQL now supports approximate aggregation functions

    R2 SQL

    R2 SQL now supports five approximate aggregation functions for fast analysis of large datasets. These functions trade minor precision for improved performance on high-cardinality data.

    New functions

    • APPROX_PERCENTILE_CONT(column, percentile) — Returns the approximate value at a given percentile (0.0 to 1.0). Works on integer and decimal columns.
    • APPROX_PERCENTILE_CONT_WITH_WEIGHT(column, weight, percentile) — Weighted percentile calculation where each row contributes proportionally to its weight column value.
    • APPROX_MEDIAN(column) — Returns the approximate median. Equivalent to APPROX_PERCENTILE_CONT(column, 0.5).
    • APPROX_DISTINCT(column) — Returns the approximate number of distinct values. Works on any column type.
    • APPROX_TOP_K(column, k) — Returns the k most frequent values with their counts as a JSON array.

    All functions support WHERE filters. All except APPROX_TOP_K support GROUP BY.

    Examples

    -- Percentile analysis on revenue data
    SELECT approx_percentile_cont(total_amount, 0.25),
           approx_percentile_cont(total_amount, 0.5),
           approx_percentile_cont(total_amount, 0.75)
    FROM my_namespace.sales_data
    -- Median per department
    SELECT department, approx_median(total_amount)
    FROM my_namespace.sales_data
    GROUP BY department
    -- Approximate distinct customers by region
    SELECT region, approx_distinct(customer_id)
    FROM my_namespace.sales_data
    GROUP BY region
    -- Top 5 most frequent departments
    SELECT approx_top_k(department, 5)
    FROM my_namespace.sales_data
    -- Combine approximate and standard aggregations
    SELECT COUNT(*),
           AVG(total_amount),
           approx_percentile_cont(total_amount, 0.5),
           approx_distinct(customer_id)
    FROM my_namespace.sales_data
    WHERE region = 'North'

    For the full syntax and additional examples, refer to the SQL reference.

  1. R2 SQL now supports aggregations and schema discovery

    R2 SQL

    R2 SQL now supports aggregation functions, GROUP BY, HAVING, along with schema discovery commands to make it easy to explore your data catalog.

    Aggregation Functions

    You can now perform aggregations on Apache Iceberg tables in R2 Data Catalog using standard SQL functions including COUNT(*), SUM(), AVG(), MIN(), and MAX(). Combine these with GROUP BY to analyze data across dimensions, and use HAVING to filter aggregated results.

    -- Calculate average transaction amounts by department
    SELECT department, COUNT(*), AVG(total_amount)
    FROM my_namespace.sales_data
    WHERE region = 'North'
    GROUP BY department
    HAVING COUNT(*) > 50
    ORDER BY AVG(total_amount) DESC
    -- Find high-value departments
    SELECT department, SUM(total_amount)
    FROM my_namespace.sales_data
    GROUP BY department
    HAVING SUM(total_amount) > 50000

    Schema Discovery

    New metadata commands make it easy to explore your data catalog and understand table structures:

    • SHOW DATABASES or SHOW NAMESPACES - List all available namespaces
    • SHOW TABLES IN namespace_name - List tables within a namespace
    • DESCRIBE namespace_name.table_name - View table schema and column types
    Terminal window
     npx wrangler r2 sql query "{ACCOUNT_ID}_{BUCKET_NAME}" "DESCRIBE default.sales_data;"
    

     ⛅️ wrangler 4.54.0
    ─────────────────────────────────────────────
    

    ┌──────────────────┬────────────────┬──────────┬─────────────────┬───────────────┬───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐
     column_name       type            required  initial_default  write_default  doc                                                                                               
    ├──────────────────┼────────────────┼──────────┼─────────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤
     sale_id           BIGINT          false                                     Unique identifier for each sales transaction                                                      
    ├──────────────────┼────────────────┼──────────┼─────────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤
     sale_timestamp    TIMESTAMPTZ     false                                     Exact date and time when the sale occurred (used for partitioning)                                │
    ├──────────────────┼────────────────┼──────────┼─────────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤
     department        TEXT            false                                     Product department (8 categories: Electronics, Beauty, Home, Toys, Sports, Food, Clothing, Books) │
    ├──────────────────┼────────────────┼──────────┼─────────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤
     category          TEXT            false                                     Product category grouping (4 categories: Premium, Standard, Budget, Clearance)                    │
    ├──────────────────┼────────────────┼──────────┼─────────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤
     region            TEXT            false                                     Geographic sales region (5 regions: North, South, East, West, Central)                            │
    ├──────────────────┼────────────────┼──────────┼─────────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤
     product_id        INT             false                                     Unique identifier for the product sold                                                            
    ├──────────────────┼────────────────┼──────────┼─────────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤
     quantity          INT             false                                     Number of units sold in this transaction (range: 1-50)                                            │
    ├──────────────────┼────────────────┼──────────┼─────────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤
     unit_price        DECIMAL(10, 2)  false                                     Price per unit in dollars (range: $5.00-$500.00)                                                  │
    ├──────────────────┼────────────────┼──────────┼─────────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤
     total_amount      DECIMAL(10, 2)  false                                     Total sale amount before tax (quantity × unit_price with discounts applied)                       │
    ├──────────────────┼────────────────┼──────────┼─────────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤
     discount_percent  INT             false                                     Discount percentage applied to this sale (0-50%)                                                  │
    ├──────────────────┼────────────────┼──────────┼─────────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤
     tax_amount        DECIMAL(10, 2)  false                                     Tax amount collected on this sale                                                                 
    ├──────────────────┼────────────────┼──────────┼─────────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤
     profit_margin     DECIMAL(10, 2)  false                                     Profit margin on this sale as a decimal percentage                                                
    ├──────────────────┼────────────────┼──────────┼─────────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤
     customer_id       INT             false                                     Unique identifier for the customer who made the purchase                                          
    ├──────────────────┼────────────────┼──────────┼─────────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤
     is_online_sale    BOOLEAN         false                                     Boolean flag indicating if sale was made online (true) or in-store (false)                        │
    ├──────────────────┼────────────────┼──────────┼─────────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤
     sale_date         DATE            false                                     Calendar date of the sale (extracted from sale_timestamp)                                         │
    └──────────────────┴────────────────┴──────────┴─────────────────┴───────────────┴───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
    Read 0 B across 0 files from R2
    On average, 0 B / s

    To learn more about the new aggregation capabilities and schema discovery commands, check out the SQL reference. If you're new to R2 SQL, visit our getting started guide to begin querying your data.

  1. Announcing R2 SQL

    R2 SQL

    Today, we're launching the open beta for R2 SQL: A serverless, distributed query engine that can efficiently analyze petabytes of data in Apache Iceberg tables managed by R2 Data Catalog.

    R2 SQL is ideal for exploring analytical and time-series data stored in R2, such as logs, events from Pipelines, or clickstream and user behavior data.

    If you already have a table in R2 Data Catalog, running queries is as simple as:

    Terminal window
    npx wrangler r2 sql query YOUR_WAREHOUSE "
    SELECT
        user_id,
        event_type,
        value
    FROM events.user_events
    WHERE event_type = 'CHANGELOG' or event_type = 'BLOG'
      AND __ingest_ts > '2025-09-24T00:00:00Z'
    ORDER BY __ingest_ts DESC
    LIMIT 100"

    To get started with R2 SQL, check out our getting started guide or learn more about supported features in the SQL reference. For a technical deep dive into how we built R2 SQL, read our blog post.

