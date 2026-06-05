Visual Studio Code + Cloudflare Microsoft

Free, open-source code editor with native Model Context Protocol (MCP) client support and Copilot Chat integration. Made by Microsoft.

IDE Terminal Standalone Extension Open Source

Quick start

Install Visual Studio Code and GitHub Copilot Install Visual Studio Code ↗ and make sure it is fully up to date. Then install the GitHub Copilot extension ↗ and sign in with a GitHub account. The Copilot free tier is enough to try this. Configure the Cloudflare MCP server Create .vscode/mcp.json inside your workspace folder: { "servers" : { "cloudflare-api" : { "type" : "http" , "url" : "https://mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp" } } } Visual Studio Code uses servers as the root key. Configurations copied from Cursor or Claude Desktop use mcpServers and will silently do nothing here. For domain-specific MCP servers, refer to mcp-server-cloudflare ↗. For the full Cloudflare API MCP server (Code Mode), refer to cloudflare/mcp ↗. Start the server and authorize After you save mcp.json , Visual Studio Code shows a Start CodeLens on the cloudflare-api server definition. Select it and complete the OAuth flow to authorize the Cloudflare MCP server against your account. Start with a demo account until you are comfortable with the scope you grant. Try a prompt Open Copilot Chat (Ctrl+Shift+I / Cmd+Shift+I), switch to agent mode, and try a prompt — for example: Set up a Waiting Room to handle flash sale traffic spikes without dropping requests.

For a screenshot-by-screenshot walkthrough — including the OAuth authorization page, verifying the server is running, and using natural language to create and delete DNS records — refer to the detailed walkthrough.

Cloudflare platform access

Expand any section to learn more. Cloudflare Skills Persistent platform context that teaches the agent how Cloudflare works. Skills are instructions the agent loads on demand. The cloudflare/skills bundle covers every layer of the platform — so the agent knows your conventions without you re-explaining them. agents-sdk Build AI agents on Cloudflare Workers using the Agents SDK. Load when creating stateful agents, durable workflows, real-time WebSocket apps, scheduled tasks, MCP servers, chat applications, voice agents, or browser automation. Covers Agent class, state management, callable RPC, Workflows, durable execution, queues, retries, observability, and React hooks. Biases towards retrieval from Cloudflare docs over pre-trained knowledge.

cloudflare Comprehensive Cloudflare platform skill covering Workers, Pages, storage (KV, D1, R2), AI (Workers AI, Vectorize, Agents SDK), feature flags (Flagship), networking (Tunnel, Spectrum), security (WAF, DDoS), and infrastructure-as-code (Terraform, Pulumi). Use for any Cloudflare development task. Biases towards retrieval from Cloudflare docs over pre-trained knowledge.

cloudflare-email-service Send and receive transactional emails with Cloudflare Email Service (Email Sending + Email Routing). Use when building email sending (Workers binding or REST API), email routing, Agents SDK email handling, or integrating email into any app — Workers, Node.js, Python, Go, etc. Also use for email deliverability, SPF/DKIM/DMARC, wrangler email setup, MCP email tools, or when a coding agent needs to send emails. Even for simple requests like "add email to my Worker" — this skill has critical config details.

cloudflare-one "Guides Cloudflare One Zero Trust and SASE work across Access, Gateway, WARP, Tunnel, Cloudflare WAN, DLP, CASB, device posture, and identity. Use when designing, configuring, troubleshooting, or reviewing Cloudflare One deployments. Retrieval-first: use current Cloudflare docs/API schemas instead of embedded product docs."

cloudflare-one-migrations Plans migrations from Zscaler ZIA/ZPA, Palo Alto, legacy VPN, SWG, or SASE stacks to Cloudflare One. Use for migration assessments, policy mapping, rollout plans, and parity/gap analysis.

durable-objects Create and review Cloudflare Durable Objects. Use when building stateful coordination (chat rooms, multiplayer games, booking systems), implementing RPC methods, SQLite storage, alarms, WebSockets, or reviewing DO code for best practices. Covers Workers integration, wrangler config, and testing with Vitest. Biases towards retrieval from Cloudflare docs over pre-trained knowledge.

sandbox-sdk Build sandboxed applications for secure code execution. Load when building AI code execution, code interpreters, CI/CD systems, interactive dev environments, or executing untrusted code. Covers Sandbox SDK lifecycle, commands, files, code interpreter, and preview URLs. Biases towards retrieval from Cloudflare docs over pre-trained knowledge.

turnstile-spin Set up Cloudflare Turnstile end-to-end in a project. Scan the codebase, create the widget via the Cloudflare API, embed it where user requests need bot verification (form submissions, SPA actions, API endpoints, download links, comment or vote submissions, etc.), wire canonical server-side siteverify in the customer's existing backend, validate, and persist the skill. Load this when a user asks to add Turnstile, set up CAPTCHA, protect a form or endpoint from bots, or fix a Turnstile integration. Mirrors developers.cloudflare.com/turnstile/spin.

web-perf Analyzes web performance using Chrome DevTools MCP. Measures Core Web Vitals (LCP, INP, CLS) and supplementary metrics (FCP, TBT, Speed Index), identifies render-blocking resources, network dependency chains, layout shifts, caching issues, and accessibility gaps. Use when asked to audit, profile, debug, or optimize page load performance, Lighthouse scores, or site speed. Biases towards retrieval from current documentation over pre-trained knowledge.

workers-best-practices Reviews and authors Cloudflare Workers code against production best practices. Load when writing new Workers, reviewing Worker code, configuring wrangler.jsonc, or checking for common Workers anti-patterns (streaming, floating promises, global state, secrets, bindings, observability). Biases towards retrieval from Cloudflare docs over pre-trained knowledge.

wrangler Cloudflare Workers CLI for deploying, developing, and managing Workers, KV, R2, D1, Vectorize, Hyperdrive, Workers AI, Containers, Queues, Workflows, Pipelines, and Secrets Store. Load before running wrangler commands to ensure correct syntax and best practices. Biases towards retrieval from Cloudflare docs over pre-trained knowledge. MCP servers Live access to the Cloudflare API, docs, and observability. MCP servers provide typed tools to call into Cloudflare at runtime. There are two options: Code Mode — a single server that covers the entire Cloudflare API (2,500+ endpoints in ~1,000 tokens) — or a set of focused, domain-specific servers hosted in the cloudflare/mcp-server-cloudflare repo. The full catalog is also in the MCP servers for Cloudflare docs. Code mode API code mode Broad access to the full Cloudflare API via code execution, with minimal token overhead https://mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp

AI Gateway server Search your logs, get details about the prompts and responses https://ai-gateway.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp

Audit Logs server Query audit logs and generate reports for review https://auditlogs.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp

Browser Run server Fetch web pages, convert them to markdown and take screenshots https://browser.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp

Cloudflare Blog server Search and read posts from the Cloudflare Blog https://blog.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp

Cloudflare One CASB server Quickly identify any security misconfigurations for SaaS applications to safeguard users & data https://casb.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp

Container server Spin up a sandbox development environment https://containers.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp

Digital Experience Monitoring server Get quick insight on critical applications for your organization https://dex.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp

DNS Analytics server Optimize DNS performance and debug issues based on current set up https://dns-analytics.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp

Documentation server Get up to date reference information on Cloudflare https://docs.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp

GraphQL server Get analytics data using Cloudflare’s GraphQL API https://graphql.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp

Logpush server Get quick summaries for Logpush job health https://logs.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp

Observability server Debug and get insight into your application's logs and analytics https://observability.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp

Workers Bindings server Build Workers applications with storage, AI, and compute primitives https://bindings.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp

Workers Builds server Get insights and manage your Cloudflare Workers Builds https://builds.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp Wrangler CLI Local dev, deploys, and Workers-specific commands. Use Wrangler for local development, deploys, and product-specific commands like wrangler d1 migrations apply or wrangler tail . The bundled wrangler Skill teaches the agent when to reach for it. What’s next The unified cf CLI is in technical preview — a next-generation CLI that covers every Cloudflare product with consistent verbs and ergonomic output for agents. Try it with npx cf . Read the announcement → Agent-friendly docs Token-efficient references optimized for agents. Append /index.md to any Cloudflare docs URL for a clean markdown version. Every top-level product section also has its own llms.txt — a page index sized for a single context window. A few useful ones: developers.cloudflare.com/llms.txt — directory of every Cloudflare product.

developers.cloudflare.com/workers/llms.txt

developers.cloudflare.com/agents/llms.txt

developers.cloudflare.com/r2/llms.txt

developers.cloudflare.com/d1/llms.txt For a full overview of how these docs are structured for agents, refer to the Docs for Agents guide.

Example prompts

“Build an AI chat agent using the Cloudflare Agents SDK with persistent conversation history stored in D1.” “Create a RAG pipeline using Vectorize and Workers AI to answer questions over my documentation.” “Set up AI Gateway to route requests across OpenAI and Workers AI with automatic fallback and cost tracking.” “Build a serverless AI inference endpoint on Workers AI with streaming responses.” “Deploy a full-stack React app to Cloudflare Pages with a Workers API backend and D1 database.” “Add a D1 database to my Worker and create a users table with full CRUD endpoints.” “Build an image upload and transformation service using R2 and Cloudflare Images.” “Add real-time collaboration to my app using Durable Objects with WebSocket hibernation.” “Set up a KV namespace for edge-cached session storage in my Worker.” “Add a cron trigger to my Worker that processes a job queue every hour.” “Deploy a globally distributed REST API on Workers with automatic scaling and zero cold starts.” “Connect my Worker to an existing Postgres database using Hyperdrive for connection pooling.” “Add mTLS authentication and schema validation to protect my API endpoints.” “Set up rate limiting and WAF rules to block abuse on my public API.” “Build a multi-tenant SaaS backend where each customer gets an isolated D1 database.” “Set up custom domains with automatic SSL for my SaaS customers using SSL for SaaS.” “Use Workers for Platforms to let my customers deploy their own code in isolated environments.” “Add bot protection and rate limiting to my login and checkout endpoints.” “Set up WAF rules to block SQL injection and XSS attacks on my application.” “Configure Zero Trust access policies to protect my internal staging environment.” “Configure caching rules and cache TTLs to reduce origin load for my e-commerce store.” “Set up a Waiting Room to handle flash sale traffic spikes without dropping requests.” “Optimize my Worker to serve WebP images with responsive resizing using Cloudflare Images.” “Check my Workers deployment logs for errors and suggest fixes.” “Set up GitHub Actions to deploy this Worker to staging and production on Cloudflare.” “Create a Logpush job to stream Workers analytics to my data warehouse.”

Tips

The Cloudflare API MCP server uses Code Mode — the agent writes JavaScript against a typed API to reach any of 2,500+ endpoints in ~1,000 tokens. That is why you see only three tools registered, not thousands.

Visual Studio Code's MCP configuration uses servers as the root key. Configurations copied from other agents (Cursor, Claude Desktop) use mcpServers and will not work in Visual Studio Code.

as the root key. Configurations copied from other agents (Cursor, Claude Desktop) use and will not work in Visual Studio Code. Scope the OAuth grant to a single account, and start with Read only or a Custom permission set before granting Full access .

or a permission set before granting . Revoke the grant at any time from the Cloudflare dashboard under My Profile → Access Management → Connected Applications.

FAQ

Why does the MCP server only show three tools? The Cloudflare API specification is roughly two million tokens, which is far too large to hand an agent directly. The Cloudflare MCP server uses a code-execution pattern: the agent gets a tool to search the API spec and a tool to execute calls, and the spec stays server-side. Three tools is the correct, healthy state.

Does this only work with Visual Studio Code? No. The same server URL ( https://mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp ) works in Claude Code, Cursor, Claude Desktop, or any MCP-capable client. Visual Studio Code is one option among many.

Can I use a Cloudflare API token instead of OAuth? Yes. You can pass a Cloudflare API token as a bearer credential, which makes sense for CI/CD or shared automation. For interactive editor use, OAuth is the recommended path. API tokens using Client IP Address Filtering are not supported.

Do I need GitHub Copilot to use MCP in Visual Studio Code? Copilot Chat is the MCP client used in this guide, so yes — you need Copilot (or another MCP-capable extension) to actually drive the server. Visual Studio Code itself provides the MCP configuration and lifecycle, but the chat UI comes from Copilot.

Troubleshooting

Chat throws 'Cannot read properties of undefined' The Visual Studio Code build and the Copilot extension are out of sync. Update Visual Studio Code from the blue button in the title bar, let it restart, and try again. Writes fail with API error 10000, but reads work The OAuth grant is read-only even though you intended to grant full access. This can happen if you authorize more than once — subsequent flows can silently come through with a reduced scope. Revoke the application under My Profile → Access Management → Connected Applications in the Cloudflare dashboard, sign out of the MCP session in Visual Studio Code (the account icon at the bottom of the activity bar), then start the server again. No Start button appears in mcp.json Check the root key in the JSON. Visual Studio Code requires servers , not mcpServers . Also confirm the file is at .vscode/mcp.json inside the open folder, not at the folder root. The agent suggests creating an API token to work around an error Decline. If authentication is broken, the fix is the OAuth grant, not pasting a bearer token into a chat window. Follow the API error 10000 troubleshooting steps to re-grant cleanly. 401 errors in the Visual Studio Code logs Expected behavior until you select Allow in this Session in the Copilot Chat authorization prompt.

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