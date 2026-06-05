Visual Studio Code + CloudflareMicrosoft
Free, open-source code editor with native Model Context Protocol (MCP) client support and Copilot Chat integration. Made by Microsoft.
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Install Visual Studio Code and GitHub Copilot
Install Visual Studio Code ↗ and make sure it is fully up to date. Then install the GitHub Copilot extension ↗ and sign in with a GitHub account. The Copilot free tier is enough to try this.
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Configure the Cloudflare MCP server
Create
.vscode/mcp.jsoninside your workspace folder:
Visual Studio Code uses
serversas the root key. Configurations copied from Cursor or Claude Desktop use
mcpServersand will silently do nothing here. For domain-specific MCP servers, refer to mcp-server-cloudflare ↗. For the full Cloudflare API MCP server (Code Mode), refer to cloudflare/mcp ↗.
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Start the server and authorize
After you save
mcp.json, Visual Studio Code shows a Start CodeLens on the
cloudflare-apiserver definition. Select it and complete the OAuth flow to authorize the Cloudflare MCP server against your account. Start with a demo account until you are comfortable with the scope you grant.
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Try a prompt
Open Copilot Chat (Ctrl+Shift+I / Cmd+Shift+I), switch to agent mode, and try a prompt — for example:
For a screenshot-by-screenshot walkthrough — including the OAuth authorization page, verifying the server is running, and using natural language to create and delete DNS records — refer to the detailed walkthrough.
Expand any section to learn more.
Cloudflare Skills
Persistent platform context that teaches the agent how Cloudflare works.
Skills are instructions the agent loads on demand. The cloudflare/skills bundle covers every layer of the platform — so the agent knows your conventions without you re-explaining them.
- agents-sdkBuild AI agents on Cloudflare Workers using the Agents SDK. Load when creating stateful agents, durable workflows, real-time WebSocket apps, scheduled tasks, MCP servers, chat applications, voice agents, or browser automation. Covers Agent class, state management, callable RPC, Workflows, durable execution, queues, retries, observability, and React hooks. Biases towards retrieval from Cloudflare docs over pre-trained knowledge.
- cloudflareComprehensive Cloudflare platform skill covering Workers, Pages, storage (KV, D1, R2), AI (Workers AI, Vectorize, Agents SDK), feature flags (Flagship), networking (Tunnel, Spectrum), security (WAF, DDoS), and infrastructure-as-code (Terraform, Pulumi). Use for any Cloudflare development task. Biases towards retrieval from Cloudflare docs over pre-trained knowledge.
- cloudflare-email-serviceSend and receive transactional emails with Cloudflare Email Service (Email Sending + Email Routing). Use when building email sending (Workers binding or REST API), email routing, Agents SDK email handling, or integrating email into any app — Workers, Node.js, Python, Go, etc. Also use for email deliverability, SPF/DKIM/DMARC, wrangler email setup, MCP email tools, or when a coding agent needs to send emails. Even for simple requests like "add email to my Worker" — this skill has critical config details.
- cloudflare-one"Guides Cloudflare One Zero Trust and SASE work across Access, Gateway, WARP, Tunnel, Cloudflare WAN, DLP, CASB, device posture, and identity. Use when designing, configuring, troubleshooting, or reviewing Cloudflare One deployments. Retrieval-first: use current Cloudflare docs/API schemas instead of embedded product docs."
- cloudflare-one-migrationsPlans migrations from Zscaler ZIA/ZPA, Palo Alto, legacy VPN, SWG, or SASE stacks to Cloudflare One. Use for migration assessments, policy mapping, rollout plans, and parity/gap analysis.
- durable-objectsCreate and review Cloudflare Durable Objects. Use when building stateful coordination (chat rooms, multiplayer games, booking systems), implementing RPC methods, SQLite storage, alarms, WebSockets, or reviewing DO code for best practices. Covers Workers integration, wrangler config, and testing with Vitest. Biases towards retrieval from Cloudflare docs over pre-trained knowledge.
- sandbox-sdkBuild sandboxed applications for secure code execution. Load when building AI code execution, code interpreters, CI/CD systems, interactive dev environments, or executing untrusted code. Covers Sandbox SDK lifecycle, commands, files, code interpreter, and preview URLs. Biases towards retrieval from Cloudflare docs over pre-trained knowledge.
- turnstile-spinSet up Cloudflare Turnstile end-to-end in a project. Scan the codebase, create the widget via the Cloudflare API, embed it where user requests need bot verification (form submissions, SPA actions, API endpoints, download links, comment or vote submissions, etc.), wire canonical server-side siteverify in the customer's existing backend, validate, and persist the skill. Load this when a user asks to add Turnstile, set up CAPTCHA, protect a form or endpoint from bots, or fix a Turnstile integration. Mirrors developers.cloudflare.com/turnstile/spin.
- web-perfAnalyzes web performance using Chrome DevTools MCP. Measures Core Web Vitals (LCP, INP, CLS) and supplementary metrics (FCP, TBT, Speed Index), identifies render-blocking resources, network dependency chains, layout shifts, caching issues, and accessibility gaps. Use when asked to audit, profile, debug, or optimize page load performance, Lighthouse scores, or site speed. Biases towards retrieval from current documentation over pre-trained knowledge.
- workers-best-practicesReviews and authors Cloudflare Workers code against production best practices. Load when writing new Workers, reviewing Worker code, configuring wrangler.jsonc, or checking for common Workers anti-patterns (streaming, floating promises, global state, secrets, bindings, observability). Biases towards retrieval from Cloudflare docs over pre-trained knowledge.
- wranglerCloudflare Workers CLI for deploying, developing, and managing Workers, KV, R2, D1, Vectorize, Hyperdrive, Workers AI, Containers, Queues, Workflows, Pipelines, and Secrets Store. Load before running wrangler commands to ensure correct syntax and best practices. Biases towards retrieval from Cloudflare docs over pre-trained knowledge.
MCP servers
Live access to the Cloudflare API, docs, and observability.
MCP servers provide typed tools to call into Cloudflare at runtime. There are two options: Code Mode — a single server that covers the entire Cloudflare API (2,500+ endpoints in ~1,000 tokens) — or a set of focused, domain-specific servers hosted in the cloudflare/mcp-server-cloudflare repo. The full catalog is also in the MCP servers for Cloudflare docs.
- Code mode APIcode modeBroad access to the full Cloudflare API via code execution, with minimal token overheadhttps://mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
- AI Gateway serverSearch your logs, get details about the prompts and responseshttps://ai-gateway.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
- Audit Logs serverQuery audit logs and generate reports for reviewhttps://auditlogs.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
- Browser Run serverFetch web pages, convert them to markdown and take screenshotshttps://browser.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
- Cloudflare Blog serverSearch and read posts from the Cloudflare Bloghttps://blog.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
- Cloudflare One CASB serverQuickly identify any security misconfigurations for SaaS applications to safeguard users & datahttps://casb.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
- Container serverSpin up a sandbox development environmenthttps://containers.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
- Digital Experience Monitoring serverGet quick insight on critical applications for your organizationhttps://dex.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
- DNS Analytics serverOptimize DNS performance and debug issues based on current set uphttps://dns-analytics.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
- Documentation serverGet up to date reference information on Cloudflarehttps://docs.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
- GraphQL serverGet analytics data using Cloudflare’s GraphQL APIhttps://graphql.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
- Logpush serverGet quick summaries for Logpush job healthhttps://logs.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
- Observability serverDebug and get insight into your application's logs and analyticshttps://observability.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
- Workers Bindings serverBuild Workers applications with storage, AI, and compute primitiveshttps://bindings.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
- Workers Builds serverGet insights and manage your Cloudflare Workers Buildshttps://builds.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
Wrangler CLI
Local dev, deploys, and Workers-specific commands.
Use Wrangler for local development, deploys, and product-specific commands like
wrangler d1 migrations apply or
wrangler tail. The bundled wrangler Skill teaches the agent when to reach for it.
Agent-friendly docs
Token-efficient references optimized for agents.
Append
/index.md to any Cloudflare docs URL for a clean markdown version. Every top-level product section also has its own
llms.txt — a page index sized for a single context window. A few useful ones:
- developers.cloudflare.com/llms.txt — directory of every Cloudflare product.
- developers.cloudflare.com/workers/llms.txt
- developers.cloudflare.com/agents/llms.txt
- developers.cloudflare.com/r2/llms.txt
- developers.cloudflare.com/d1/llms.txt
For a full overview of how these docs are structured for agents, refer to the Docs for Agents guide.
- The Cloudflare API MCP server uses Code Mode — the agent writes JavaScript against a typed API to reach any of 2,500+ endpoints in ~1,000 tokens. That is why you see only three tools registered, not thousands.
- Visual Studio Code's MCP configuration uses
serversas the root key. Configurations copied from other agents (Cursor, Claude Desktop) use
mcpServersand will not work in Visual Studio Code.
- Scope the OAuth grant to a single account, and start with Read only or a Custom permission set before granting Full access.
- Revoke the grant at any time from the Cloudflare dashboard under My Profile → Access Management → Connected Applications.
Why does the MCP server only show three tools?
The Cloudflare API specification is roughly two million tokens, which is far too large to hand an agent directly. The Cloudflare MCP server uses a code-execution pattern: the agent gets a tool to search the API spec and a tool to execute calls, and the spec stays server-side. Three tools is the correct, healthy state.
Does this only work with Visual Studio Code?
No. The same server URL (
https://mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp) works in Claude
Code, Cursor, Claude Desktop, or any MCP-capable client. Visual Studio Code
is one option among many.
Can I use a Cloudflare API token instead of OAuth?
Yes. You can pass a Cloudflare API token as a bearer credential, which makes sense for CI/CD or shared automation. For interactive editor use, OAuth is the recommended path. API tokens using Client IP Address Filtering are not supported.
Do I need GitHub Copilot to use MCP in Visual Studio Code?
Copilot Chat is the MCP client used in this guide, so yes — you need Copilot (or another MCP-capable extension) to actually drive the server. Visual Studio Code itself provides the MCP configuration and lifecycle, but the chat UI comes from Copilot.
Chat throws 'Cannot read properties of undefined'
The Visual Studio Code build and the Copilot extension are out of sync. Update Visual Studio Code from the blue button in the title bar, let it restart, and try again.
Writes fail with API error 10000, but reads work
The OAuth grant is read-only even though you intended to grant full access. This can happen if you authorize more than once — subsequent flows can silently come through with a reduced scope. Revoke the application under My Profile → Access Management → Connected Applications in the Cloudflare dashboard, sign out of the MCP session in Visual Studio Code (the account icon at the bottom of the activity bar), then start the server again.
No Start button appears in mcp.json
Check the root key in the JSON. Visual Studio Code requires
servers, not
mcpServers. Also confirm the file is at
.vscode/mcp.json inside the open
folder, not at the folder root.
The agent suggests creating an API token to work around an error
Decline. If authentication is broken, the fix is the OAuth grant, not pasting a bearer token into a chat window. Follow the API error 10000 troubleshooting steps to re-grant cleanly.
401 errors in the Visual Studio Code logs
Expected behavior until you select Allow in this Session in the Copilot Chat authorization prompt.
Cloudflare is not just a deploy target for agents, it is a full stack for building your own.
Stateful AI agents with state, scheduling, RPC, email, streaming chat — and the Code Mode SDK for token-efficient tool use.Learn more →
Ship a remote MCP server on Workers with OAuth, durable state, and streamable HTTP transport.Learn more →
Run open-source LLMs, embedding models, and image models at the edge. Use it as your agent's model provider.Learn more →
Load user-generated code into isolated Workers on demand. The secure sandbox behind Code Mode.Learn more →