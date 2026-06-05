Bionic + Cloudflare LM Studio

Powerful agent for coding and work. Natively local, with open models in the cloud. By LM Studio.

Standalone Cloud

Quick start

Install LM Studio Bionic Download and install Bionic from the LM Studio Bionic website ↗. Create a Code Project In Bionic, create a Code Project, then select the local directory that contains your Cloudflare project. If your project has a wrangler.jsonc file, select the directory that contains it. Add the Cloudflare MCP server In Bionic, add Cloudflare as a remote Model Context Protocol (MCP) server using the following URL: https://mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp Try a prompt Ask Bionic to investigate a task, make changes, and run relevant tests. Review its diffs and command output before keeping changes. For example: Connect my Worker to an existing Postgres database using Hyperdrive for connection pooling.

Cloudflare platform access

Expand any section to learn more. Cloudflare Skills Persistent platform context that teaches the agent how Cloudflare works. Skills are instructions the agent loads on demand. The cloudflare/skills bundle covers every layer of the platform — so the agent knows your conventions without you re-explaining them. agents-sdk Build AI agents on Cloudflare Workers using the Agents SDK. Load when creating stateful agents, durable workflows, real-time WebSocket apps, scheduled tasks, MCP servers, chat applications, voice agents, or browser automation. Covers Agent class, state management, callable RPC, Workflows, durable execution, queues, retries, observability, and React hooks. Biases towards retrieval from Cloudflare docs over pre-trained knowledge.

cloudflare Comprehensive Cloudflare platform skill covering Workers, Pages, storage (KV, D1, R2), AI (Workers AI, Vectorize, Agents SDK), feature flags (Flagship), networking (Tunnel, Spectrum), security (WAF, DDoS), and infrastructure-as-code (Terraform, Pulumi). Use for any Cloudflare development task. Biases towards retrieval from Cloudflare docs over pre-trained knowledge.

cloudflare-email-service Send and receive transactional emails with Cloudflare Email Service (Email Sending + Email Routing). Use when building email sending (Workers binding or REST API), email routing, Agents SDK email handling, or integrating email into any app — Workers, Node.js, Python, Go, etc. Also use for email deliverability, SPF/DKIM/DMARC, wrangler email setup, MCP email tools, or when a coding agent needs to send emails. Even for simple requests like "add email to my Worker" — this skill has critical config details.

cloudflare-one "Guides Cloudflare One Zero Trust and SASE work across Access, Gateway, WARP, Tunnel, Cloudflare WAN, DLP, CASB, device posture, and identity. Use when designing, configuring, troubleshooting, or reviewing Cloudflare One deployments. Retrieval-first: use current Cloudflare docs/API schemas instead of embedded product docs."

cloudflare-one-migrations Plans migrations from Zscaler ZIA/ZPA, Palo Alto, legacy VPN, SWG, or SASE stacks to Cloudflare One. Use for migration assessments, policy mapping, rollout plans, and parity/gap analysis.

durable-objects Create and review Cloudflare Durable Objects. Use when building stateful coordination (chat rooms, multiplayer games, booking systems), implementing RPC methods, SQLite storage, alarms, WebSockets, or reviewing DO code for best practices. Covers Workers integration, wrangler config, and testing with Vitest. Biases towards retrieval from Cloudflare docs over pre-trained knowledge.

sandbox-sdk Build sandboxed applications for secure code execution. Load when building AI code execution, code interpreters, CI/CD systems, interactive dev environments, or executing untrusted code. Covers Sandbox SDK lifecycle, commands, files, code interpreter, and preview URLs. Biases towards retrieval from Cloudflare docs over pre-trained knowledge.

turnstile-spin Set up Cloudflare Turnstile end-to-end in a project. Scan the codebase, create the widget via the Cloudflare API, embed it on the right forms, wire canonical server-side siteverify in the customer's existing backend, validate, and persist the skill. Load this when a user asks to add Turnstile, set up CAPTCHA, protect a form from bots, or fix a Turnstile integration. Mirrors developers.cloudflare.com/turnstile/spin.

web-perf Analyzes web performance using Chrome DevTools MCP. Measures Core Web Vitals (LCP, INP, CLS) and supplementary metrics (FCP, TBT, Speed Index), identifies render-blocking resources, network dependency chains, layout shifts, caching issues, and accessibility gaps. Use when asked to audit, profile, debug, or optimize page load performance, Lighthouse scores, or site speed. Biases towards retrieval from current documentation over pre-trained knowledge.

workers-best-practices Reviews and authors Cloudflare Workers code against production best practices. Load when writing new Workers, reviewing Worker code, configuring wrangler.jsonc, or checking for common Workers anti-patterns (streaming, floating promises, global state, secrets, bindings, observability). Biases towards retrieval from Cloudflare docs over pre-trained knowledge.

wrangler Cloudflare Workers CLI for deploying, developing, and managing Workers, KV, R2, D1, Vectorize, Hyperdrive, Workers AI, Containers, Queues, Workflows, Pipelines, and Secrets Store. Load before running wrangler commands to ensure correct syntax and best practices. Biases towards retrieval from Cloudflare docs over pre-trained knowledge. MCP servers Live access to the Cloudflare API, docs, and observability. MCP servers provide typed tools to call into Cloudflare at runtime. There are two options: Code Mode — a single server that covers the entire Cloudflare API (2,500+ endpoints in ~1,000 tokens) — or a set of focused, domain-specific servers hosted in the cloudflare/mcp-server-cloudflare repo. The full catalog is also in the MCP servers for Cloudflare docs. Code mode API code mode Broad access to the full Cloudflare API via code execution, with minimal token overhead https://mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp

AI Gateway server Search your logs, get details about the prompts and responses https://ai-gateway.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp

Audit Logs server Query audit logs and generate reports for review https://auditlogs.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp

Browser Run server Fetch web pages, convert them to markdown and take screenshots https://browser.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp

Cloudflare Blog server Search and read posts from the Cloudflare Blog https://blog.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp

Cloudflare One CASB server Quickly identify any security misconfigurations for SaaS applications to safeguard users & data https://casb.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp

Container server Spin up a sandbox development environment https://containers.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp

Digital Experience Monitoring server Get quick insight on critical applications for your organization https://dex.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp

DNS Analytics server Optimize DNS performance and debug issues based on current set up https://dns-analytics.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp

Documentation server Get up to date reference information on Cloudflare https://docs.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp

GraphQL server Get analytics data using Cloudflare’s GraphQL API https://graphql.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp

Logpush server Get quick summaries for Logpush job health https://logs.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp

Observability server Debug and get insight into your application's logs and analytics https://observability.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp

Workers Bindings server Build Workers applications with storage, AI, and compute primitives https://bindings.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp

Workers Builds server Get insights and manage your Cloudflare Workers Builds https://builds.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp Wrangler CLI Local dev, deploys, and Workers-specific commands. Use Wrangler for local development, deploys, and product-specific commands like wrangler d1 migrations apply or wrangler tail . The bundled wrangler Skill teaches the agent when to reach for it. What’s next The unified cf CLI is in technical preview — a next-generation CLI that covers every Cloudflare product with consistent verbs and ergonomic output for agents. Try it with npx cf . Read the announcement → Agent-friendly docs Token-efficient references optimized for agents. Append /index.md to any Cloudflare docs URL for a clean markdown version. Every top-level product section also has its own llms.txt — a page index sized for a single context window. A few useful ones: developers.cloudflare.com/llms.txt — directory of every Cloudflare product.

developers.cloudflare.com/workers/llms.txt

developers.cloudflare.com/agents/llms.txt

developers.cloudflare.com/r2/llms.txt

developers.cloudflare.com/d1/llms.txt For a full overview of how these docs are structured for agents, refer to the Docs for Agents guide.

Example prompts

“Build an AI chat agent using the Cloudflare Agents SDK with persistent conversation history stored in D1.” “Create a RAG pipeline using Vectorize and Workers AI to answer questions over my documentation.” “Set up AI Gateway to route requests across OpenAI and Workers AI with automatic fallback and cost tracking.” “Build a serverless AI inference endpoint on Workers AI with streaming responses.” “Deploy a full-stack React app to Cloudflare Pages with a Workers API backend and D1 database.” “Add a D1 database to my Worker and create a users table with full CRUD endpoints.” “Build an image upload and transformation service using R2 and Cloudflare Images.” “Add real-time collaboration to my app using Durable Objects with WebSocket hibernation.” “Set up a KV namespace for edge-cached session storage in my Worker.” “Add a cron trigger to my Worker that processes a job queue every hour.” “Deploy a globally distributed REST API on Workers with automatic scaling and zero cold starts.” “Connect my Worker to an existing Postgres database using Hyperdrive for connection pooling.” “Add mTLS authentication and schema validation to protect my API endpoints.” “Set up rate limiting and WAF rules to block abuse on my public API.” “Build a multi-tenant SaaS backend where each customer gets an isolated D1 database.” “Set up custom domains with automatic SSL for my SaaS customers using SSL for SaaS.” “Use Workers for Platforms to let my customers deploy their own code in isolated environments.” “Add bot protection and rate limiting to my login and checkout endpoints.” “Set up WAF rules to block SQL injection and XSS attacks on my application.” “Configure Zero Trust access policies to protect my internal staging environment.” “Configure caching rules and cache TTLs to reduce origin load for my e-commerce store.” “Set up a Waiting Room to handle flash sale traffic spikes without dropping requests.” “Optimize my Worker to serve WebP images with responsive resizing using Cloudflare Images.” “Check my Workers deployment logs for errors and suggest fixes.” “Set up GitHub Actions to deploy this Worker to staging and production on Cloudflare.” “Create a Logpush job to stream Workers analytics to my data warehouse.”

Tips

Use a Code Project for local Cloudflare source files. Use a Work Project for research, writing, and document tasks.

for local Cloudflare source files. Use a for research, writing, and document tasks. Use the Cloudflare API MCP server for account resources and domain-specific servers for focused workflows.

Review Bionic diffs and command output before keeping changes.

FAQ

Should I use the MCP server, Wrangler CLI, or both? Use both. The Cloudflare API MCP server handles Cloudflare account operations, such as DNS, WAF, R2, and Zero Trust. Wrangler handles local development, deployments, and migrations. In a Code Project, Bionic can run local shell commands, including Wrangler commands.

How do I give Bionic access to my Cloudflare account? Add https://mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp ↗ as a remote MCP server. When Bionic prompts you, complete the OAuth authorization flow in your browser and choose the permissions to grant.

Can Bionic deploy existing Workers projects? Yes. Create a Code Project from the existing project directory where wrangler.jsonc is located. You can then ask Bionic to run the deployment command for that project.

What does Code Mode mean for MCP? Code Mode is how the Cloudflare API MCP server fits all 2,500+ API endpoints into about 1,000 tokens. Instead of exposing every endpoint as a separate tool, it exposes search() and execute() . Bionic writes JavaScript to call them. For more information, refer to Code Mode.

Troubleshooting

MCP server not connecting Confirm that the server URL is https://mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp ↗ . Remove and re-add the remote MCP server in Bionic, then try connecting again. Getting outdated information about Cloudflare products Add the Cloudflare documentation MCP server at https://docs.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp ↗ so Bionic can retrieve current documentation. Alternatively, point Bionic to developers.cloudflare.com/llms.txt for a directory of all products, or developers.cloudflare.com/<product>/llms.txt for a product-specific index. MCP server authentication fails Remove and re-add the MCP server. When Bionic prompts you, complete the OAuth authorization flow in your browser.

Build agents on Cloudflare