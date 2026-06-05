Bionic + CloudflareLM Studio
Powerful agent for coding and work. Natively local, with open models in the cloud. By LM Studio.
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Install LM Studio Bionic
Download and install Bionic from the LM Studio Bionic website ↗.
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Create a Code Project
In Bionic, create a Code Project, then select the local directory that contains your Cloudflare project. If your project has a
wrangler.jsoncfile, select the directory that contains it.
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Add the Cloudflare MCP server
In Bionic, add Cloudflare as a remote Model Context Protocol (MCP) server using the following URL:
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Try a prompt
Ask Bionic to investigate a task, make changes, and run relevant tests. Review its diffs and command output before keeping changes.
For example:
Expand any section to learn more.
Cloudflare Skills
Persistent platform context that teaches the agent how Cloudflare works.
Skills are instructions the agent loads on demand. The cloudflare/skills bundle covers every layer of the platform — so the agent knows your conventions without you re-explaining them.
- agents-sdkBuild AI agents on Cloudflare Workers using the Agents SDK. Load when creating stateful agents, durable workflows, real-time WebSocket apps, scheduled tasks, MCP servers, chat applications, voice agents, or browser automation. Covers Agent class, state management, callable RPC, Workflows, durable execution, queues, retries, observability, and React hooks. Biases towards retrieval from Cloudflare docs over pre-trained knowledge.
- cloudflareComprehensive Cloudflare platform skill covering Workers, Pages, storage (KV, D1, R2), AI (Workers AI, Vectorize, Agents SDK), feature flags (Flagship), networking (Tunnel, Spectrum), security (WAF, DDoS), and infrastructure-as-code (Terraform, Pulumi). Use for any Cloudflare development task. Biases towards retrieval from Cloudflare docs over pre-trained knowledge.
- cloudflare-email-serviceSend and receive transactional emails with Cloudflare Email Service (Email Sending + Email Routing). Use when building email sending (Workers binding or REST API), email routing, Agents SDK email handling, or integrating email into any app — Workers, Node.js, Python, Go, etc. Also use for email deliverability, SPF/DKIM/DMARC, wrangler email setup, MCP email tools, or when a coding agent needs to send emails. Even for simple requests like "add email to my Worker" — this skill has critical config details.
- cloudflare-one"Guides Cloudflare One Zero Trust and SASE work across Access, Gateway, WARP, Tunnel, Cloudflare WAN, DLP, CASB, device posture, and identity. Use when designing, configuring, troubleshooting, or reviewing Cloudflare One deployments. Retrieval-first: use current Cloudflare docs/API schemas instead of embedded product docs."
- cloudflare-one-migrationsPlans migrations from Zscaler ZIA/ZPA, Palo Alto, legacy VPN, SWG, or SASE stacks to Cloudflare One. Use for migration assessments, policy mapping, rollout plans, and parity/gap analysis.
- durable-objectsCreate and review Cloudflare Durable Objects. Use when building stateful coordination (chat rooms, multiplayer games, booking systems), implementing RPC methods, SQLite storage, alarms, WebSockets, or reviewing DO code for best practices. Covers Workers integration, wrangler config, and testing with Vitest. Biases towards retrieval from Cloudflare docs over pre-trained knowledge.
- sandbox-sdkBuild sandboxed applications for secure code execution. Load when building AI code execution, code interpreters, CI/CD systems, interactive dev environments, or executing untrusted code. Covers Sandbox SDK lifecycle, commands, files, code interpreter, and preview URLs. Biases towards retrieval from Cloudflare docs over pre-trained knowledge.
- turnstile-spinSet up Cloudflare Turnstile end-to-end in a project. Scan the codebase, create the widget via the Cloudflare API, embed it on the right forms, wire canonical server-side siteverify in the customer's existing backend, validate, and persist the skill. Load this when a user asks to add Turnstile, set up CAPTCHA, protect a form from bots, or fix a Turnstile integration. Mirrors developers.cloudflare.com/turnstile/spin.
- web-perfAnalyzes web performance using Chrome DevTools MCP. Measures Core Web Vitals (LCP, INP, CLS) and supplementary metrics (FCP, TBT, Speed Index), identifies render-blocking resources, network dependency chains, layout shifts, caching issues, and accessibility gaps. Use when asked to audit, profile, debug, or optimize page load performance, Lighthouse scores, or site speed. Biases towards retrieval from current documentation over pre-trained knowledge.
- workers-best-practicesReviews and authors Cloudflare Workers code against production best practices. Load when writing new Workers, reviewing Worker code, configuring wrangler.jsonc, or checking for common Workers anti-patterns (streaming, floating promises, global state, secrets, bindings, observability). Biases towards retrieval from Cloudflare docs over pre-trained knowledge.
- wranglerCloudflare Workers CLI for deploying, developing, and managing Workers, KV, R2, D1, Vectorize, Hyperdrive, Workers AI, Containers, Queues, Workflows, Pipelines, and Secrets Store. Load before running wrangler commands to ensure correct syntax and best practices. Biases towards retrieval from Cloudflare docs over pre-trained knowledge.
MCP servers
Live access to the Cloudflare API, docs, and observability.
MCP servers provide typed tools to call into Cloudflare at runtime. There are two options: Code Mode — a single server that covers the entire Cloudflare API (2,500+ endpoints in ~1,000 tokens) — or a set of focused, domain-specific servers hosted in the cloudflare/mcp-server-cloudflare repo. The full catalog is also in the MCP servers for Cloudflare docs.
- Code mode APIcode modeBroad access to the full Cloudflare API via code execution, with minimal token overheadhttps://mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
- AI Gateway serverSearch your logs, get details about the prompts and responseshttps://ai-gateway.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
- Audit Logs serverQuery audit logs and generate reports for reviewhttps://auditlogs.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
- Browser Run serverFetch web pages, convert them to markdown and take screenshotshttps://browser.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
- Cloudflare Blog serverSearch and read posts from the Cloudflare Bloghttps://blog.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
- Cloudflare One CASB serverQuickly identify any security misconfigurations for SaaS applications to safeguard users & datahttps://casb.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
- Container serverSpin up a sandbox development environmenthttps://containers.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
- Digital Experience Monitoring serverGet quick insight on critical applications for your organizationhttps://dex.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
- DNS Analytics serverOptimize DNS performance and debug issues based on current set uphttps://dns-analytics.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
- Documentation serverGet up to date reference information on Cloudflarehttps://docs.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
- GraphQL serverGet analytics data using Cloudflare’s GraphQL APIhttps://graphql.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
- Logpush serverGet quick summaries for Logpush job healthhttps://logs.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
- Observability serverDebug and get insight into your application's logs and analyticshttps://observability.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
- Workers Bindings serverBuild Workers applications with storage, AI, and compute primitiveshttps://bindings.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
- Workers Builds serverGet insights and manage your Cloudflare Workers Buildshttps://builds.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
Wrangler CLI
Local dev, deploys, and Workers-specific commands.
Use Wrangler for local development, deploys, and product-specific commands like
wrangler d1 migrations apply or
wrangler tail. The bundled wrangler Skill teaches the agent when to reach for it.
Agent-friendly docs
Token-efficient references optimized for agents.
Append
/index.md to any Cloudflare docs URL for a clean markdown version. Every top-level product section also has its own
llms.txt — a page index sized for a single context window. A few useful ones:
- developers.cloudflare.com/llms.txt — directory of every Cloudflare product.
- developers.cloudflare.com/workers/llms.txt
- developers.cloudflare.com/agents/llms.txt
- developers.cloudflare.com/r2/llms.txt
- developers.cloudflare.com/d1/llms.txt
For a full overview of how these docs are structured for agents, refer to the Docs for Agents guide.
- Use a Code Project for local Cloudflare source files. Use a Work Project for research, writing, and document tasks.
- Use the Cloudflare API MCP server for account resources and domain-specific servers for focused workflows.
- Review Bionic diffs and command output before keeping changes.
Should I use the MCP server, Wrangler CLI, or both?
Use both. The Cloudflare API MCP server handles Cloudflare account operations, such as DNS, WAF, R2, and Zero Trust. Wrangler handles local development, deployments, and migrations. In a Code Project, Bionic can run local shell commands, including Wrangler commands.
How do I give Bionic access to my Cloudflare account?
Add
https://mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp ↗ as a remote MCP server. When
Bionic prompts you, complete the OAuth authorization flow in your browser and
choose the permissions to grant.
Can Bionic deploy existing Workers projects?
Yes. Create a Code Project from the existing project directory where
wrangler.jsonc is located. You can then ask Bionic to run the
deployment command for that project.
What does Code Mode mean for MCP?
Code Mode is how the Cloudflare API MCP server fits all 2,500+ API endpoints
into about 1,000 tokens. Instead of exposing every endpoint as a separate tool,
it exposes
search() and
execute(). Bionic writes
JavaScript to call them. For more information, refer to
Code Mode.
MCP server not connecting
Confirm that the server URL is
https://mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp ↗.
Remove and re-add the remote MCP server in Bionic, then try connecting again.
Getting outdated information about Cloudflare products
Add the Cloudflare documentation MCP server at
https://docs.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp ↗ so Bionic can retrieve current
documentation. Alternatively, point Bionic to
developers.cloudflare.com/llms.txt for a directory of
all products, or
developers.cloudflare.com/<product>/llms.txt
for a product-specific index.
MCP server authentication fails
Remove and re-add the MCP server. When Bionic prompts you, complete the OAuth authorization flow in your browser.
Cloudflare is not just a deploy target for agents, it is a full stack for building your own.
Stateful AI agents with state, scheduling, RPC, email, streaming chat — and the Code Mode SDK for token-efficient tool use.Learn more →
Ship a remote MCP server on Workers with OAuth, durable state, and streamable HTTP transport.Learn more →
Run open-source LLMs, embedding models, and image models at the edge. Use it as your agent's model provider.Learn more →
Load user-generated code into isolated Workers on demand. The secure sandbox behind Code Mode.Learn more →