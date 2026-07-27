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Visual Studio Code detailed walkthrough

Last updated View as MarkdownAgent setup

This walkthrough connects Visual Studio Code directly to the Cloudflare API using the Cloudflare MCP server. By the end, you can create a DNS record by typing a sentence, without leaving the editor.

The Cloudflare MCP server at mcp.cloudflare.com exposes the Cloudflare API to any MCP-capable agent. The Visual Studio Code Copilot agent connects to it, and you run API calls from natural language.

For the condensed version, refer to the Visual Studio Code quick start.

Before you start

  • Visual Studio Code, fully up to date. A version mismatch between the editor and the Copilot extension is the most common source of agent-mode errors.
  • GitHub Copilot. Any GitHub account works, and the free tier is enough.
  • A Cloudflare account you are comfortable pointing an agent at. Use a demo account. The reason becomes clear at the authorization step.

Connect Visual Studio Code to the Cloudflare API

  1. Confirm your Visual Studio Code version

    Open Visual Studio Code and select Help > About. Confirm you are on a current build. If an Update button appears in the title bar, select it and let Visual Studio Code restart before continuing.

    Visual Studio Code Help menu showing the About dialog used to confirm the installed version

  2. Sign in to Copilot

    Select the Copilot icon in the Status Bar, select Use AI Features, then sign in with a GitHub account. Visual Studio Code opens your browser to authorize.

    Visual Studio Code prompt to enable AI features and sign in with GitHub

  3. Authenticate to Copilot

    Follow the browser pages to authenticate to GitHub.

    GitHub sign-in page for authorizing GitHub Copilot

  4. Create a folder and open it

    Create an empty folder for this project, then open it in Visual Studio Code with File > Open Folder. For example, ~/cloudflare-api-mcp/.

    Visual Studio Code Open Folder dialog selecting an empty project folder

  5. Create the configuration file

    Inside the folder, create one file: .vscode/mcp.json. Typing .vscode/mcp.json in the Explorer creates the folder and file together.

    Visual Studio Code Explorer creating the .vscode/mcp.json configuration file

    Paste the following into the file, then save:

    {
  "servers": {
    "cloudflare-api": {
      "type": "http",
      "url": "https://mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp"
    }
  }
}

  6. Start the server

    After you save the file, a Start link appears on the cloudflare-api server definition. It looks like a comment, but it is a button (a CodeLens). Select it, then allow the authentication prompt. Your browser opens the Cloudflare authorization page.

    Visual Studio Code showing the Start CodeLens on the Cloudflare MCP server definition in mcp.json

  7. Choose an access template

    The authorization page is where you decide what the agent can access. This example selects Full access to modify DNS records. You can also start with Read only or build a Custom permission set. Scope the grant to a single account, then review what you are granting.

    Cloudflare MCP authorization page showing access templates and account scope options

    Before you authorize, know two things. Full access lets the agent create and delete real resources, which is why this belongs on a demo account. You can revoke the grant at any time from the dashboard under My Profile > Access Management > Connected Applications, which is also the page to visit if a re-authorization behaves unexpectedly.

  8. Verify permissions and authorize

    Review the list of permissions, then select Authorize to let the Cloudflare API interact with your account.

    Cloudflare MCP authorization page listing the requested permission groups before authorizingVisual Studio Code Copilot prompt to allow the Cloudflare MCP server in the current session

  9. Open Copilot Chat

    If Copilot is minimized, open it with View > Chat.

    Visual Studio Code View menu opening the Copilot Chat panel

  10. Confirm the server is running

    The server now shows as running. The CodeLens reads Running | 3 tools. Three tools is correct, not a broken install: the server uses a search-and-execute pattern instead of registering thousands of individual endpoints.

    Visual Studio Code CodeLens showing the Cloudflare MCP server running with three tools

  11. List your zones

    In Copilot Chat, set the mode to Agent, then ask it to list your zones. The agent requests your approval before running the call and returns a live list of every domain in the account.

    Copilot Chat returning a list of Cloudflare zones from the account 
    List zones in my account
    Ran Cloudflare API Code Executor

- Zones returned: 1
- Zone: cloudflaredemo.net — id: <ZONE_ID> — status: active

  12. Create a DNS record

    Ask the agent to create a DNS AAAA record and turn on the Cloudflare proxy. This example points test.cloudflaredemo.net at 100::, a reserved placeholder address from the IPv6 discard prefix 0100::/64 (RFC 6666). Because the record is proxied, Cloudflare intercepts requests before they reach this address. Approve the tool call (Always Allow), and the agent reports the record created.

    Copilot Chat creating a proxied AAAA DNS record through the Cloudflare MCP server 
    Create a AAAA record for test.cloudflaredemo.net pointing to 100:: and enable the proxy.
    Ran Cloudflare API Code Executor

- Record created: test.cloudflaredemo.net
- Type: AAAA
- Value: 100::
- Proxied: true
- Record ID: <RECORD_ID>

    Do not rely on the agent's report alone. Open the dashboard and check the zone.

    Cloudflare dashboard DNS records page confirming the new AAAA record exists

  13. Verify DNS propagation

    Ask the Cloudflare MCP server to verify that the record propagated.

    Copilot Chat verifying DNS propagation across public resolvers 
    Verify DNS propagation for test.cloudflaredemo.net
    Ran: dig @1.1.1.1 test.cloudflaredemo.net AAAA +short

- Result: DNS resolves to Cloudflare IPv6 addresses (proxy active).
- Resolvers returning AAAA: 1.1.1.1, 8.8.8.8, 9.9.9.9
  - 2606:4700::6812:2f3
  - 2606:4700::6812:3f3

  14. Delete the DNS record

    You can delete the record as easily as you created it.

    Copilot Chat deleting the test DNS record through the Cloudflare MCP server 
    Delete test.cloudflaredemo.net
    Ran Cloudflare API Code Executor

Deleted the DNS record for test.cloudflaredemo.net.

You now have an AI agent with read and write access to Cloudflare services in the account, driven entirely from Visual Studio Code.

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