OpenCode + CloudflareAnomaly
Open-source terminal agent with a rich TUI that works with 75+ LLM providers, including Cloudflare Workers AI. Made by Anomaly and used internally at Cloudflare for
CI-native AI code review
.
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Install OpenCode
Install OpenCode. For npm, Homebrew, Bun, Scoop, or Windows options, see the OpenCode install guide ↗.
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Install Cloudflare Skills
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Add Cloudflare MCP servers
Add MCP servers to
.opencode.jsonc. For a full list of available Cloudflare MCP servers, refer to the repository on GitHub ↗.
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Launch OpenCode
Start OpenCode from the root of your project, where
wrangler.jsonclives (if it already exists).
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Try a prompt
For example:
Expand any section to learn more.
Cloudflare Skills
Persistent platform context that teaches the agent how Cloudflare works.
Skills are instructions the agent loads on demand. The cloudflare/skills bundle covers every layer of the platform — so the agent knows your conventions without you re-explaining them.
- agents-sdk Build AI agents on Cloudflare Workers using the Agents SDK. Load when creating stateful agents, durable workflows, real-time WebSocket apps, scheduled tasks, MCP servers, chat applications, voice agents, or browser automation. Covers Agent class, state management, callable RPC, Workflows, durable execution, queues, retries, observability, and React hooks. Biases towards retrieval from Cloudflare docs over pre-trained knowledge.
- cloudflare Comprehensive Cloudflare platform skill covering Workers, Pages, storage (KV, D1, R2), AI (Workers AI, Vectorize, Agents SDK), networking (Tunnel, Spectrum), security (WAF, DDoS), and infrastructure-as-code (Terraform, Pulumi). Use for any Cloudflare development task. Biases towards retrieval from Cloudflare docs over pre-trained knowledge.
- cloudflare-email-service Send and receive transactional emails with Cloudflare Email Service (Email Sending + Email Routing). Use when building email sending (Workers binding or REST API), email routing, Agents SDK email handling, or integrating email into any app — Workers, Node.js, Python, Go, etc. Also use for email deliverability, SPF/DKIM/DMARC, wrangler email setup, MCP email tools, or when a coding agent needs to send emails. Even for simple requests like "add email to my Worker" — this skill has critical config details.
- durable-objects Create and review Cloudflare Durable Objects. Use when building stateful coordination (chat rooms, multiplayer games, booking systems), implementing RPC methods, SQLite storage, alarms, WebSockets, or reviewing DO code for best practices. Covers Workers integration, wrangler config, and testing with Vitest. Biases towards retrieval from Cloudflare docs over pre-trained knowledge.
- sandbox-sdk Build sandboxed applications for secure code execution. Load when building AI code execution, code interpreters, CI/CD systems, interactive dev environments, or executing untrusted code. Covers Sandbox SDK lifecycle, commands, files, code interpreter, and preview URLs. Biases towards retrieval from Cloudflare docs over pre-trained knowledge.
- web-perf Analyzes web performance using Chrome DevTools MCP. Measures Core Web Vitals (LCP, INP, CLS) and supplementary metrics (FCP, TBT, Speed Index), identifies render-blocking resources, network dependency chains, layout shifts, caching issues, and accessibility gaps. Use when asked to audit, profile, debug, or optimize page load performance, Lighthouse scores, or site speed. Biases towards retrieval from current documentation over pre-trained knowledge.
- workers-best-practices Reviews and authors Cloudflare Workers code against production best practices. Load when writing new Workers, reviewing Worker code, configuring wrangler.jsonc, or checking for common Workers anti-patterns (streaming, floating promises, global state, secrets, bindings, observability). Biases towards retrieval from Cloudflare docs over pre-trained knowledge.
- wrangler Cloudflare Workers CLI for deploying, developing, and managing Workers, KV, R2, D1, Vectorize, Hyperdrive, Workers AI, Containers, Queues, Workflows, Pipelines, and Secrets Store. Load before running wrangler commands to ensure correct syntax and best practices. Biases towards retrieval from Cloudflare docs over pre-trained knowledge.
MCP servers
Live access to the Cloudflare API, docs, and observability.
MCP servers provide typed tools to call into Cloudflare at runtime. There are two options: Code Mode — a single server that covers the entire Cloudflare API (2,500+ endpoints in ~1,000 tokens) — or a set of focused, domain-specific servers hosted in the cloudflare/mcp-server-cloudflare repo. The full catalog is also in the MCP servers for Cloudflare docs.
- Code mode API code mode Broad access to the full Cloudflare API via code execution, with minimal token overhead https://mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
- AI Gateway server Search your logs, get details about the prompts and responses https://ai-gateway.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
- Audit Logs server Query audit logs and generate reports for review https://auditlogs.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
- Workers Bindings server Build Workers applications with storage, AI, and compute primitives https://bindings.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
- Browser rendering server Fetch web pages, convert them to markdown and take screenshots https://browser.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
- Workers Builds server Get insights and manage your Cloudflare Workers Builds https://builds.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
- Cloudflare One CASB server Quickly identify any security misconfigurations for SaaS applications to safeguard users & data https://casb.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
- Container server Spin up a sandbox development environment https://containers.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
- Digital Experience Monitoring server Get quick insight on critical applications for your organization https://dex.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
- DNS Analytics server Optimize DNS performance and debug issues based on current set up https://dns-analytics.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
- Documentation server Get up to date reference information on Cloudflare https://docs.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
- GraphQL server Get analytics data using Cloudflare’s GraphQL API https://graphql.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
- Logpush server Get quick summaries for Logpush job health https://logs.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
- Observability server Debug and get insight into your application's logs and analytics https://observability.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
- Radar server Get global Internet traffic insights, trends, URL scans, and other utilities https://radar.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
Wrangler CLI
Local dev, deploys, and Workers-specific commands.
Use Wrangler for local development,
deploys, and product-specific commands like
wrangler d1 migrations apply or
wrangler tail.
The bundled wrangler Skill teaches the agent when to reach
for it.
Agent-friendly docs
Token-efficient references optimized for agents.
Append
/index.md to any Cloudflare docs URL for a clean
markdown version. Every top-level product section also has its own
llms.txt — a page index sized for a single context window. A
few useful ones:
- developers.cloudflare.com/llms.txt — directory of every Cloudflare product.
- developers.cloudflare.com/workers/llms.txt
- developers.cloudflare.com/agents/llms.txt
- developers.cloudflare.com/r2/llms.txt
- developers.cloudflare.com/d1/llms.txt
For a full overview of how these docs are structured for agents, refer to the AI tooling guide.
- The Cloudflare API MCP server uses Code Mode — OpenCode writes JavaScript to reach any of 2,500+ endpoints in ~1,000 tokens.
- OpenCode supports 75+ LLMs — you can use Cloudflare Workers AI as the model provider for a fully Cloudflare-native workflow.
- Use OpenCode's plan agent (Tab key) to break down complex Workers projects before coding — pair it with
/cloudflare:build-agentor
/cloudflare:build-mcpslash commands.
Should I use Skills, the MCP server, Wrangler CLI, or all of them?
All three. Skills provide persistent Cloudflare expertise so OpenCode knows
when to reach for Durable Objects vs KV, how to structure a Workers project,
and when to call CLI vs API. The Cloudflare API MCP server handles platform
operations (DNS, WAF, Zero Trust, R2 buckets). Wrangler handles local dev,
deploys, and Workers-specific commands. The bundled
wrangler Skill teaches
OpenCode which to use.
How do I connect OpenCode to Cloudflare?
The first time OpenCode calls a Cloudflare tool, you will be redirected to authorize via OAuth and choose permissions.
Can I use Workers AI as the model provider in OpenCode?
Yes. OpenCode supports 75+ model providers, including Cloudflare Workers AI.
Configure your model in
.opencode.jsonc.
Is OpenCode open source?
Yes. OpenCode is fully open source and available at github.com/anomalyco/opencode.
MCP server connection fails
Verify the MCP configuration in
.opencode.jsonc uses
"type": "remote"
with the correct URL. Run
opencode mcp list to check connected servers.
Getting outdated information about Cloudflare products
Enable the Cloudflare docs MCP server so the agent can fetch
current documentation at runtime. If you prefer not to use the MCP server, point
the agent directly at developers.cloudflare.com/llms.txt for
a directory of every product, or
developers.cloudflare.com/<product>/llms.txt
for a product-specific index.
Cloudflare is not just a deploy target for agents, it is a full stack for building your own.
Stateful AI agents with state, scheduling, RPC, email, streaming chat — and the Code Mode SDK for token-efficient tool use.Learn more →
Ship a remote MCP server on Workers with OAuth, durable state, and streamable HTTP transport.Learn more →
Run open-source LLMs, embedding models, and image models at the edge. Use it as your agent's model provider.Learn more →
Load user-generated code into isolated Workers on demand. The secure sandbox behind Code Mode.Learn more →