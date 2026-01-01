Codex + Cloudflare OpenAI

Lightweight open-source terminal agent that reads and writes files, runs commands, and browses the web in a sandbox. Made by OpenAI.

Terminal Standalone Cloud Extension Open Source

Quick start

Install Codex Install the Codex CLI. macOS and Linux are fully supported; use WSL2 on Windows. For Homebrew or other install methods, see the Codex CLI setup guide ↗. Terminal window npm install -g @openai/codex Install Cloudflare Skills Terminal window npx skills add https://github.com/cloudflare/skills Add Cloudflare MCP servers For a full list of available Cloudflare MCP servers, refer to the repository on GitHub ↗. Terminal window codex mcp add cloudflare --url https://mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp codex mcp add cloudflare-docs --url https://docs.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp Launch Codex Start Codex from the root of your project, where wrangler.jsonc lives (if it already exists). Terminal window codex Try a prompt For example: Build an image upload service using R2 pre-signed URLs.

Cloudflare platform access

Expand any section to learn more. Cloudflare Skills Persistent platform context that teaches the agent how Cloudflare works. Skills are instructions the agent loads on demand. The cloudflare/skills bundle covers every layer of the platform — so the agent knows your conventions without you re-explaining them. agents-sdk Build AI agents on Cloudflare Workers using the Agents SDK. Load when creating stateful agents, durable workflows, real-time WebSocket apps, scheduled tasks, MCP servers, chat applications, voice agents, or browser automation. Covers Agent class, state management, callable RPC, Workflows, durable execution, queues, retries, observability, and React hooks. Biases towards retrieval from Cloudflare docs over pre-trained knowledge.

cloudflare Comprehensive Cloudflare platform skill covering Workers, Pages, storage (KV, D1, R2), AI (Workers AI, Vectorize, Agents SDK), networking (Tunnel, Spectrum), security (WAF, DDoS), and infrastructure-as-code (Terraform, Pulumi). Use for any Cloudflare development task. Biases towards retrieval from Cloudflare docs over pre-trained knowledge.

cloudflare-email-service Send and receive transactional emails with Cloudflare Email Service (Email Sending + Email Routing). Use when building email sending (Workers binding or REST API), email routing, Agents SDK email handling, or integrating email into any app — Workers, Node.js, Python, Go, etc. Also use for email deliverability, SPF/DKIM/DMARC, wrangler email setup, MCP email tools, or when a coding agent needs to send emails. Even for simple requests like "add email to my Worker" — this skill has critical config details.

durable-objects Create and review Cloudflare Durable Objects. Use when building stateful coordination (chat rooms, multiplayer games, booking systems), implementing RPC methods, SQLite storage, alarms, WebSockets, or reviewing DO code for best practices. Covers Workers integration, wrangler config, and testing with Vitest. Biases towards retrieval from Cloudflare docs over pre-trained knowledge.

sandbox-sdk Build sandboxed applications for secure code execution. Load when building AI code execution, code interpreters, CI/CD systems, interactive dev environments, or executing untrusted code. Covers Sandbox SDK lifecycle, commands, files, code interpreter, and preview URLs. Biases towards retrieval from Cloudflare docs over pre-trained knowledge.

web-perf Analyzes web performance using Chrome DevTools MCP. Measures Core Web Vitals (LCP, INP, CLS) and supplementary metrics (FCP, TBT, Speed Index), identifies render-blocking resources, network dependency chains, layout shifts, caching issues, and accessibility gaps. Use when asked to audit, profile, debug, or optimize page load performance, Lighthouse scores, or site speed. Biases towards retrieval from current documentation over pre-trained knowledge.

workers-best-practices Reviews and authors Cloudflare Workers code against production best practices. Load when writing new Workers, reviewing Worker code, configuring wrangler.jsonc, or checking for common Workers anti-patterns (streaming, floating promises, global state, secrets, bindings, observability). Biases towards retrieval from Cloudflare docs over pre-trained knowledge.

wrangler Cloudflare Workers CLI for deploying, developing, and managing Workers, KV, R2, D1, Vectorize, Hyperdrive, Workers AI, Containers, Queues, Workflows, Pipelines, and Secrets Store. Load before running wrangler commands to ensure correct syntax and best practices. Biases towards retrieval from Cloudflare docs over pre-trained knowledge. MCP servers Live access to the Cloudflare API, docs, and observability. MCP servers provide typed tools to call into Cloudflare at runtime. There are two options: Code Mode — a single server that covers the entire Cloudflare API (2,500+ endpoints in ~1,000 tokens) — or a set of focused, domain-specific servers hosted in the cloudflare/mcp-server-cloudflare repo. The full catalog is also in the MCP servers for Cloudflare docs. Code mode API code mode Broad access to the full Cloudflare API via code execution, with minimal token overhead https://mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp

AI Gateway server Search your logs, get details about the prompts and responses https://ai-gateway.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp

Audit Logs server Query audit logs and generate reports for review https://auditlogs.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp

Workers Bindings server Build Workers applications with storage, AI, and compute primitives https://bindings.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp

Browser rendering server Fetch web pages, convert them to markdown and take screenshots https://browser.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp

Workers Builds server Get insights and manage your Cloudflare Workers Builds https://builds.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp

Cloudflare One CASB server Quickly identify any security misconfigurations for SaaS applications to safeguard users & data https://casb.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp

Container server Spin up a sandbox development environment https://containers.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp

Digital Experience Monitoring server Get quick insight on critical applications for your organization https://dex.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp

DNS Analytics server Optimize DNS performance and debug issues based on current set up https://dns-analytics.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp

Documentation server Get up to date reference information on Cloudflare https://docs.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp

GraphQL server Get analytics data using Cloudflare’s GraphQL API https://graphql.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp

Logpush server Get quick summaries for Logpush job health https://logs.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp

Observability server Debug and get insight into your application's logs and analytics https://observability.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp

Radar server Get global Internet traffic insights, trends, URL scans, and other utilities https://radar.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp Wrangler CLI Local dev, deploys, and Workers-specific commands. Use Wrangler for local development, deploys, and product-specific commands like wrangler d1 migrations apply or wrangler tail . The bundled wrangler Skill teaches the agent when to reach for it. What’s next The unified cf CLI is in technical preview — a next-generation CLI that covers every Cloudflare product with consistent verbs and ergonomic output for agents. Try it with npx cf . Read the announcement → Agent-friendly docs Token-efficient references optimized for agents. Append /index.md to any Cloudflare docs URL for a clean markdown version. Every top-level product section also has its own llms.txt — a page index sized for a single context window. A few useful ones: developers.cloudflare.com/llms.txt — directory of every Cloudflare product.

developers.cloudflare.com/workers/llms.txt

developers.cloudflare.com/agents/llms.txt

developers.cloudflare.com/r2/llms.txt

developers.cloudflare.com/d1/llms.txt For a full overview of how these docs are structured for agents, refer to the AI tooling guide.

Example prompts

“Create a Cloudflare Workers application that serves as a backend API server.” “Add a D1 database to my Worker and create a users table with CRUD endpoints.” “Build an image upload service using R2 pre-signed URLs.” “Set up a KV namespace and use it for session storage in my Worker.” “Show me how to use Hyperdrive to connect my Worker to an existing Postgres database.” “Create an AI chat agent using the Cloudflare Agents SDK that maintains conversation history.” “Build a Workers AI chatbot with streaming responses.” “Build a WebSocket-based pub/sub app using Durable Objects with hibernation.” “Add a cron trigger to my Worker that runs every hour.” “Add rate limiting and bot protection to my API endpoints.” “Set up GitHub Actions to auto-deploy this Worker to Cloudflare.” “Create separate staging and production environments for my Worker.” “Generate Vitest tests for my Worker.” “Check my deployment logs for errors and suggest fixes.” “Deploy this project to Cloudflare Workers with a custom domain.”

Tips

The Cloudflare API MCP server uses Code Mode — Codex writes JavaScript against a typed API to reach any of 2,500+ endpoints in ~1,000 tokens.

Try the /cloudflare:build-agent slash command to scaffold a complete Agents SDK project, or /cloudflare:build-mcp for a remote MCP server.

slash command to scaffold a complete Agents SDK project, or for a remote MCP server. For more information on installing additional MCP servers, or when to use Code Mode versus traditional MCP servers, refer to the Cloudflare MCP server repository ↗ .

FAQ

Should I use Skills, the MCP server, Wrangler CLI, or all of them? All three. Skills load Cloudflare knowledge into every Codex session (when to use Durable Objects, how to structure a Workers project, etc.). The Cloudflare API MCP server handles platform operations (DNS, WAF, Zero Trust). Wrangler handles local dev, deploys, and migrations. The bundled wrangler Skill teaches Codex when to run CLI commands vs. call the MCP API.

How do I connect Codex to my Cloudflare account? The first time Codex calls a Cloudflare tool, you will be redirected to authorize via OAuth and choose permissions.

Is Codex open source? Yes. Codex is open source and available on GitHub at github.com/openai/codex.

Troubleshooting

MCP server not connecting Verify the server was added with codex mcp add cloudflare --url https://mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp . Run codex mcp list to confirm it appears, then use /mcp inside the Codex TUI to check its status. Getting outdated information about Cloudflare products Enable the Cloudflare docs MCP server so the agent can fetch current documentation at runtime. If you prefer not to use the MCP server, point the agent directly at developers.cloudflare.com/llms.txt for a directory of every product, or developers.cloudflare.com/<product>/llms.txt for a product-specific index. MCP server authentication fails Remove and re-add the MCP server. Complete the OAuth flow in your browser when prompted.

Build agents on Cloudflare