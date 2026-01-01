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Claude Code + Cloudflare

Anthropic

Terminal-based coding agent that understands your codebase, runs commands, edits files, and manages git. Made by Anthropic.

TerminalStandaloneCloudExtension
Skills ↗ MCP Server ↗ Claude Code Docs ↗

Quick start

  1. Install Claude Code

    Install the Claude Code CLI. For Windows, Homebrew, WinGet, or npm, see the Claude Code setup guide.

    Terminal window
    curl -fsSL https://claude.ai/install.sh | bash

  2. Launch Claude Code in your project

    Start Claude Code from the root of your project, where wrangler.jsonc lives (if it already exists).

    Terminal window
    claude

  3. Install the Cloudflare Skills plugin

    In Claude Code, run these two slash commands. The plugin installs all 8 Cloudflare Skills and additionally registers the Cloudflare API, docs, bindings, builds, and observability MCP servers.

    /plugin marketplace add cloudflare/skills
    /plugin install cloudflare@cloudflare

  4. Try a prompt

    For example:

    Create an AI chat agent using the Cloudflare Agents SDK that maintains conversation history.

Cloudflare platform access

Expand any section to learn more.

Cloudflare Skills

Persistent platform context that teaches the agent how Cloudflare works.

Skills are instructions the agent loads on demand. The cloudflare/skills bundle covers every layer of the platform — so the agent knows your conventions without you re-explaining them.

  • agents-sdk Build AI agents on Cloudflare Workers using the Agents SDK. Load when creating stateful agents, durable workflows, real-time WebSocket apps, scheduled tasks, MCP servers, chat applications, voice agents, or browser automation. Covers Agent class, state management, callable RPC, Workflows, durable execution, queues, retries, observability, and React hooks. Biases towards retrieval from Cloudflare docs over pre-trained knowledge.
  • cloudflare Comprehensive Cloudflare platform skill covering Workers, Pages, storage (KV, D1, R2), AI (Workers AI, Vectorize, Agents SDK), networking (Tunnel, Spectrum), security (WAF, DDoS), and infrastructure-as-code (Terraform, Pulumi). Use for any Cloudflare development task. Biases towards retrieval from Cloudflare docs over pre-trained knowledge.
  • cloudflare-email-service Send and receive transactional emails with Cloudflare Email Service (Email Sending + Email Routing). Use when building email sending (Workers binding or REST API), email routing, Agents SDK email handling, or integrating email into any app — Workers, Node.js, Python, Go, etc. Also use for email deliverability, SPF/DKIM/DMARC, wrangler email setup, MCP email tools, or when a coding agent needs to send emails. Even for simple requests like "add email to my Worker" — this skill has critical config details.
  • durable-objects Create and review Cloudflare Durable Objects. Use when building stateful coordination (chat rooms, multiplayer games, booking systems), implementing RPC methods, SQLite storage, alarms, WebSockets, or reviewing DO code for best practices. Covers Workers integration, wrangler config, and testing with Vitest. Biases towards retrieval from Cloudflare docs over pre-trained knowledge.
  • sandbox-sdk Build sandboxed applications for secure code execution. Load when building AI code execution, code interpreters, CI/CD systems, interactive dev environments, or executing untrusted code. Covers Sandbox SDK lifecycle, commands, files, code interpreter, and preview URLs. Biases towards retrieval from Cloudflare docs over pre-trained knowledge.
  • web-perf Analyzes web performance using Chrome DevTools MCP. Measures Core Web Vitals (LCP, INP, CLS) and supplementary metrics (FCP, TBT, Speed Index), identifies render-blocking resources, network dependency chains, layout shifts, caching issues, and accessibility gaps. Use when asked to audit, profile, debug, or optimize page load performance, Lighthouse scores, or site speed. Biases towards retrieval from current documentation over pre-trained knowledge.
  • workers-best-practices Reviews and authors Cloudflare Workers code against production best practices. Load when writing new Workers, reviewing Worker code, configuring wrangler.jsonc, or checking for common Workers anti-patterns (streaming, floating promises, global state, secrets, bindings, observability). Biases towards retrieval from Cloudflare docs over pre-trained knowledge.
  • wrangler Cloudflare Workers CLI for deploying, developing, and managing Workers, KV, R2, D1, Vectorize, Hyperdrive, Workers AI, Containers, Queues, Workflows, Pipelines, and Secrets Store. Load before running wrangler commands to ensure correct syntax and best practices. Biases towards retrieval from Cloudflare docs over pre-trained knowledge.
MCP servers

Live access to the Cloudflare API, docs, and observability.

MCP servers provide typed tools to call into Cloudflare at runtime. There are two options: Code Mode — a single server that covers the entire Cloudflare API (2,500+ endpoints in ~1,000 tokens) — or a set of focused, domain-specific servers hosted in the cloudflare/mcp-server-cloudflare repo. The full catalog is also in the MCP servers for Cloudflare docs.

  • Code mode API code mode Broad access to the full Cloudflare API via code execution, with minimal token overhead https://mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
  • AI Gateway server Search your logs, get details about the prompts and responses https://ai-gateway.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
  • Audit Logs server Query audit logs and generate reports for review https://auditlogs.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
  • Workers Bindings server Build Workers applications with storage, AI, and compute primitives https://bindings.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
  • Browser rendering server Fetch web pages, convert them to markdown and take screenshots https://browser.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
  • Workers Builds server Get insights and manage your Cloudflare Workers Builds https://builds.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
  • Cloudflare One CASB server Quickly identify any security misconfigurations for SaaS applications to safeguard users & data https://casb.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
  • Container server Spin up a sandbox development environment https://containers.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
  • Digital Experience Monitoring server Get quick insight on critical applications for your organization https://dex.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
  • DNS Analytics server Optimize DNS performance and debug issues based on current set up https://dns-analytics.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
  • Documentation server Get up to date reference information on Cloudflare https://docs.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
  • GraphQL server Get analytics data using Cloudflare’s GraphQL API https://graphql.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
  • Logpush server Get quick summaries for Logpush job health https://logs.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
  • Observability server Debug and get insight into your application's logs and analytics https://observability.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
  • Radar server Get global Internet traffic insights, trends, URL scans, and other utilities https://radar.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
Wrangler CLI

Local dev, deploys, and Workers-specific commands.

Use Wrangler for local development, deploys, and product-specific commands like wrangler d1 migrations apply or wrangler tail. The bundled wrangler Skill teaches the agent when to reach for it.

Agent-friendly docs

Token-efficient references optimized for agents.

Append /index.md to any Cloudflare docs URL for a clean markdown version. Every top-level product section also has its own llms.txt — a page index sized for a single context window. A few useful ones:

For a full overview of how these docs are structured for agents, refer to the AI tooling guide.

Example prompts

Tips

  • The Skills plugin includes a wrangler Skill — Claude knows when to reach for npx wrangler deploy, wrangler d1 migrations apply, and other CLI commands automatically.
  • Try the /cloudflare:build-agent slash command to scaffold a complete Agents SDK project, or /cloudflare:build-mcp for a remote MCP server.
  • The Cloudflare API MCP server uses Code Mode — Claude writes JavaScript against a TypeScript API to hit any of 2,500+ endpoints in ~1,000 tokens.
  • Claude Code works best from the root of your Workers project where wrangler.jsonc lives — this is what the agent uses to understand your bindings.
  • Use claude mcp list to verify Cloudflare servers are connected. For CI/CD, skip OAuth by passing a Cloudflare API token as a bearer token instead.
  • For more information on installing additional MCP servers, or when to use Code Mode versus traditional MCP servers, refer to the Cloudflare MCP server repository.

FAQ

Should I use Skills, the MCP server, Wrangler CLI, or all of them?

All three — and the Skills plugin configures them together. Skills give Claude persistent Cloudflare knowledge (when to use Durable Objects vs KV, what a good Workers project layout looks like). The Cloudflare API MCP server handles platform operations (DNS, WAF, R2 buckets, Zero Trust). Wrangler runs local dev and Workers-specific commands. The wrangler Skill teaches Claude when to reach for which.

How do I give Claude Code access to my Cloudflare account?

The first time Claude calls a Cloudflare tool, you will be redirected to authorize via OAuth and choose what permissions to grant.

Can Claude Code deploy to existing Workers projects?

Yes. Run Claude Code from your existing project directory where wrangler.jsonc is located, and it will understand your project configuration and deploy accordingly.

What does Code Mode mean for MCP?

Code Mode is how the Cloudflare API MCP server fits all 2,500+ API endpoints into ~1,000 tokens. Instead of exposing every endpoint as a separate tool, it exposes two — search() and execute() — and Claude writes JavaScript to call them. Learn more about Code Mode.

Troubleshooting

MCP server connection fails or times out

Run claude mcp list to verify the server is registered. Try removing and re-adding: claude mcp remove cloudflare then re-add it. Ensure you have npx and mcp-remote available.

Claude cannot authenticate with Cloudflare

The MCP server uses OAuth. When prompted, complete the authorization flow in your browser. For CI/CD, create a Cloudflare API token and pass it as a bearer token instead.

Getting outdated information about Cloudflare products

Enable the Cloudflare docs MCP server so the agent can fetch current documentation at runtime. If you prefer not to use the MCP server, point the agent directly at developers.cloudflare.com/llms.txt for a directory of every product, or developers.cloudflare.com/<product>/llms.txt for a product-specific index.

Build agents on Cloudflare

Also worth knowing

Cloudflare is not just a deploy target for agents, it is a full stack for building your own.

Agents SDK

Stateful AI agents with state, scheduling, RPC, email, streaming chat — and the Code Mode SDK for token-efficient tool use.

Learn more →
Build an MCP server

Ship a remote MCP server on Workers with OAuth, durable state, and streamable HTTP transport.

Learn more →
Workers AI

Run open-source LLMs, embedding models, and image models at the edge. Use it as your agent's model provider.

Learn more →
Worker Loader

Load user-generated code into isolated Workers on demand. The secure sandbox behind Code Mode.

Learn more →

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