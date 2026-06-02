Get started

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Add Agent Memory to an agent so it can recall durable context across conversations.
This guide uses the Agents SDK and its Session API to expose memory recall as a model-callable tool. The same pattern applies if you use another agent framework: store memories with ingest() or remember(), expose recall() through one of your agent's tools, and use the system prompt to tell the model when to search memory.
Use a Node version manager like Volta ↗ or nvm ↗ to avoid permission issues and change Node.js versions. Wrangler, discussed later in this guide, requires a Node version of 16.17.0 or later.
You also need access to Agent Memory.
How agent memory works
Use recall() when the model needs relevant memory to answer or act. Use ingest() when you have conversation messages and want Agent Memory to extract durable memories automatically. Use remember() when your agent already knows the exact memory to store.
Do not call ingest() after every model turn. Instead, batch ingestion after the user goes idle, when a conversation is compacted, or at another natural checkpoint.
1. Create a project
Create a Worker project:
npm create cloudflare@latest -- memory-agent
yarn create cloudflare memory-agent
pnpm create cloudflare@latest memory-agent
For setup, select the following options:
For What would you like to start with?, choose Hello World example.
For Which template would you like to use?, choose Worker only.
For Which language do you want to use?, choose TypeScript.
For Do you want to use git for version control?, choose Yes.
For Do you want to deploy your application?, choose No (we will be making some changes before deploying).
Move into the project directory:
Install the dependencies used by this guide:
npm i agents ai workers-ai-provider
yarn add agents ai workers-ai-provider
pnpm add agents ai workers-ai-provider
bun add agents ai workers-ai-provider
2. Create a namespace
A namespace scopes the memory profiles for your application. Create one with Wrangler:
The ingestion path is scheduleIngest() and runIngest(). Each user message cancels the previous pending ingest and schedules a new one, so Agent Memory processes the conversation after the user goes idle instead of after every agent turn.
runIngest() uses a cursor so each batch only includes messages that have not already been ingested. The sessionId groups memories by conversation inside the shared memory profile.
This demo uses one Agent Memory profile, demo-user, across multiple conversations. In production, choose profile names that match your application scope, such as users, teams, tenants, or organizations.
You can also call the ingestion logic from a Session compaction hook. The important constraint is to ingest in batches at natural checkpoints, not after every agent turn. In production, choose an ingest delay that matches your application's user experience.
6. (Optional) Store explicit memories when needed
Automatic ingestion is enough for most apps. If you want the model to store a specific memory immediately, add a server-side tool whose execute function calls remember().
Use this when the agent already knows the exact memory to store. For example, the model might call a rememberMemory tool after the user says: "Remember that I prefer concise answers."
If the model can call a memory-write tool, add system prompt instructions that define what is worth remembering and when to ask for confirmation. For many agents, automatic conversation ingestion is simpler and safer than giving the model a direct memory-write tool.
7. Test the app
Start local development:
npx wrangler dev
yarn wrangler dev
pnpm wrangler dev
Ask the first conversation to remember a durable preference:
Wait at least 30 seconds before sending the next request. The code schedules ingestion to run 10 seconds after the user goes idle, and Agent Memory then needs additional time to extract, classify, and index the memories before they are available for recall.
Ask a different conversation a question that depends on durable memory. This request uses a different Session history but the same Agent Memory profile.
The model should call search_context, receive recalled memory from Agent Memory, and use that context in its response. The second conversation has no shared Session history with the first, so any knowledge of user preferences comes from Agent Memory.