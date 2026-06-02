Workers API
Use the Workers API to access Agent Memory from your Worker. The binding connects your Worker to a namespace containing profiles, which are isolated memory stores for your agent.
Add an
agent_memory entry to your Wrangler configuration. The
binding field is the variable name you use in Worker code, and the
namespace field is the Agent Memory namespace to bind to.
To bind multiple namespaces, add multiple entries to the
agent_memory array.
Run
npx wrangler types to generate the binding type in
worker-configuration.d.ts:
Use namespace methods on the binding to access and manage memory profiles.
Gets a memory profile by name. If the profile does not exist, Agent Memory creates it.
profileName
stringrequired: Name of the profile to access. Maximum 32 characters.
- Returns
Promise<AgentMemoryProfile>
The first
getProfile() call for a new profile may take longer while Agent Memory creates the profile.
Marks a profile and all its memories and messages for deletion.
profileName
stringrequired: Name of the profile to delete. Maximum 32 characters.
- Returns
Promise<void>
Call profile methods after you get a profile from the binding.
Processes a conversation and extracts structured memories from it. Agent Memory identifies facts, events, instructions, and tasks automatically, so you do not need to specify what to remember.
messages
Iterable<AgentMemoryMessage>required: Conversation messages to process.
options.sessionId
string | nulloptional: Identifier for the conversation session. Maximum 64 characters. If omitted, Agent Memory derives one from the message content.
- Returns
Promise<void>
ingest() is idempotent. Re-ingesting the same conversation does not create duplicate memories.
Stores a single memory explicitly. Use
remember() when your application or agent already knows what should be stored, instead of passing a conversation to
ingest() for extraction.
memory.content
stringrequired: Memory content to store. The service classifies and summarizes automatically.
memory.sessionId
string | nulloptional: Identifier for the related conversation session.
- Returns
Promise<AgentMemoryMemory>
Searches stored memories in the profile and returns a synthesized answer grounded in the stored content.
query
stringrequired: Natural language question or search query. Maximum 1 KB (1,024 bytes UTF-8).
options.thinkingLevel
"low" | "medium" | "high"optional (default: "low"): Controls retrieval breadth. Higher levels search more candidates but take longer.
options.responseLength
"short" | "medium" | "long"optional (default: "medium"): Controls the verbosity of the synthesized answer.
options.referenceDate
Date | stringoptional: Temporal anchor for date-relative queries.
- Returns
Promise<AgentMemoryRecallResult>
If no memories match the query,
recall() returns an empty answer.
Lists memories stored in the profile. Returns a paginated, filterable view of stored memories. Use the returned
cursor (when present) to fetch the next page.
options.limit
numberoptional (default: 20, max: 500): Maximum number of memories to return.
options.cursor
stringoptional: Opaque cursor from a previous page.
options.sessionId
stringoptional: Exact-match session filter.
options.type
"fact" | "event" | "instruction" | "task"optional: Exact-match memory-type filter.
- Returns
Promise<AgentMemoryListMemoriesResult>
List entries omit
content. Use
get(memoryId) to retrieve the full memory.
Retrieves a memory by ID.
memoryId
stringrequired: Memory ID.
- Returns
Promise<AgentMemoryMemory>
Throws an error if the memory does not exist.
Deletes a memory by ID. Removes the memory and any source messages linked to it. Returns the deleted memory.
memoryId
stringrequired: Memory ID.
- Returns
Promise<AgentMemoryMemory>
Throws an error if the memory does not exist.
Marks all memories and messages in the profile that are tagged with the given session ID for deletion. Rows from other sessions in the same profile are untouched. Idempotent: deleting a session ID that has no rows is a no-op.
sessionId
stringrequired: Session ID to delete. Maximum 64 characters.
- Returns
Promise<void>
Generates a structured Markdown summary of everything stored in a memory profile. Use it to inspect what Agent Memory remembers about a profile.
options.sessionId
string | nulloptional: Session ID to scope the "Last Session" section of the summary. If omitted, Agent Memory uses the most recent session.
- Returns
Promise<AgentMemoryGetSummaryResponse>
|Parameter
|Limit
|Messages per
ingest() call
|500
|Message content size
|32 KB (32,768 bytes UTF-8)
|Session ID length
|64 characters
recall() query size
|1 KB (1,024 bytes UTF-8)
Refer to Limits for the complete list of constraints.