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Use the HTTP API to call Agent Memory from services that do not run inside Cloudflare Workers. For Workers applications, use the Workers API through an agent_memory binding.
The HTTP API uses namespaces and profiles. A namespace scopes profiles for your application, and each profile is an isolated memory store. Profiles are created automatically when you first write to them.
Authentication
All requests require an API token with the appropriate Agent Memory permissions.
Include your API token in the Authorization header:
For information about calling the Cloudflare API, refer to Make API calls.
Namespace management
A namespace is a top-level container that scopes memory profiles for your application.
Create a namespace
Creates a new namespace for the given account.
The response includes the namespace name that you use in Worker bindings and HTTP API calls.
List namespaces
Lists all namespaces for the given account. Results are paginated.
Get a namespace
Retrieves a single namespace by name.
Delete a namespace
Marks a namespace for deletion. The namespace name becomes available for reuse after deletion.
Profiles
Use profile endpoints to manage profiles and operate on memory stored in a named profile. Profiles are created automatically when you first write to them.
Delete a profile
Marks a profile and all its memories and messages for deletion.
Delete a session
Marks all memories and messages in a profile that are tagged with the given session ID for deletion. Rows from other sessions in the same profile are untouched. Idempotent: deleting a session ID that has no rows is a no-op.
Ingest messages
Processes a conversation and extracts structured memories from it. Agent Memory identifies facts, events, instructions, and tasks automatically, so you do not need to specify what to remember.
ingest is idempotent. Re-ingesting the same conversation does not create duplicate memories.
Remember a memory
Stores a single memory explicitly. Use remember when your application or agent already knows what should be stored.
Recall memories
Searches stored memories in the profile and returns a synthesized answer grounded in the stored content.
If no memories match the query, recall returns an empty answer.
List memories
Lists memories stored in the profile.
List entries omit content. Use the get memory endpoint to retrieve the full memory.
To filter memories, use the session_id and type query parameters.
Get a memory
Retrieves a memory by ID.
Delete a memory
Deletes a memory by ID. Removes the memory and any source messages linked to it. Returns the deleted memory.
Get a summary
Generates a structured Markdown summary of everything stored in a memory profile. Use it to inspect what Agent Memory remembers about a profile.
To scope the "Last Session" section of the summary, include the sessionId field in the request body.
Error responses
All endpoints return standard Cloudflare V4 error responses on failure: