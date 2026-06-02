Use the HTTP API to call Agent Memory from services that do not run inside Cloudflare Workers. For Workers applications, use the Workers API through an agent_memory binding.

The HTTP API uses namespaces and profiles. A namespace scopes profiles for your application, and each profile is an isolated memory store. Profiles are created automatically when you first write to them.

Authentication

All requests require an API token with the appropriate Agent Memory permissions.

Include your API token in the Authorization header:

Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>

For information about calling the Cloudflare API, refer to Make API calls.

Namespace management

A namespace is a top-level container that scopes memory profiles for your application.

Create a namespace

Creates a new namespace for the given account.

Terminal window curl -X POST "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/agent-memory/namespaces" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{"name": "support-agent"}'

The response includes the namespace name that you use in Worker bindings and HTTP API calls.

{ " result " : { " id " : "01JSGCEXAMPLE000000000000" , " name " : "support-agent" , " created_at " : "2026-04-21T00:00:00.000Z" , " updated_at " : "2026-04-21T00:00:00.000Z" }, " success " : true , " errors " : [], " messages " : [] }

List namespaces

Lists all namespaces for the given account. Results are paginated.

Terminal window curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/agent-memory/namespaces?per_page=50" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>"

{ " result " : [ { " id " : "01JSGCEXAMPLE000000000000" , " name " : "support-agent" , " created_at " : "2026-04-21T00:00:00.000Z" , " updated_at " : "2026-04-21T00:00:00.000Z" } ], " success " : true , " errors " : [], " messages " : [], " result_info " : { " cursor " : "next-cursor" , " per_page " : 50 , " count " : 1 } }

Get a namespace

Retrieves a single namespace by name.

Terminal window curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/agent-memory/namespaces/<NAMESPACE_NAME>" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>"

{ " result " : { " id " : "01JSGCEXAMPLE000000000000" , " name " : "support-agent" , " created_at " : "2026-04-21T00:00:00.000Z" , " updated_at " : "2026-04-21T00:00:00.000Z" }, " success " : true , " errors " : [], " messages " : [] }

Delete a namespace

Marks a namespace for deletion. The namespace name becomes available for reuse after deletion.

Terminal window curl -X DELETE "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/agent-memory/namespaces/<NAMESPACE_NAME>" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>"

{ " result " : null , " success " : true , " errors " : [], " messages " : [] }

Profiles

Use profile endpoints to manage profiles and operate on memory stored in a named profile. Profiles are created automatically when you first write to them.

Delete a profile

Marks a profile and all its memories and messages for deletion.

Terminal window curl -X DELETE "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/agent-memory/namespaces/<NAMESPACE_NAME>/profiles/<PROFILE_NAME>" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>"

{ " result " : null , " success " : true , " errors " : [], " messages " : [] }

Delete a session

Marks all memories and messages in a profile that are tagged with the given session ID for deletion. Rows from other sessions in the same profile are untouched. Idempotent: deleting a session ID that has no rows is a no-op.

Terminal window curl -X DELETE "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/agent-memory/namespaces/<NAMESPACE_NAME>/profiles/<PROFILE_NAME>/sessions/<SESSION_ID>" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>"

{ " result " : null , " success " : true , " errors " : [], " messages " : [] }

Ingest messages

Processes a conversation and extracts structured memories from it. Agent Memory identifies facts, events, instructions, and tasks automatically, so you do not need to specify what to remember.

Terminal window curl -X POST "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/agent-memory/namespaces/<NAMESPACE_NAME>/profiles/<PROFILE_NAME>/ingest" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{ "messages": [ { "role": "user", "content": "I prefer concise answers.", "timestamp": "2026-04-21T00:00:00.000Z" } ], "sessionId": "chat-2026-04-21" }'

{ " result " : null , " success " : true , " errors " : [], " messages " : [] }

ingest is idempotent. Re-ingesting the same conversation does not create duplicate memories.

Remember a memory

Stores a single memory explicitly. Use remember when your application or agent already knows what should be stored.

Terminal window curl -X POST "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/agent-memory/namespaces/<NAMESPACE_NAME>/profiles/<PROFILE_NAME>/remember" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{ "content": "The user prefers concise answers.", "sessionId": "chat-2026-04-21" }'

{ " result " : { " id " : "01JSGCEXAMPLE000000000000" , " type " : "instruction" , " summary " : "The user prefers concise answers." , " content " : "The user prefers concise answers." , " sessionId " : "chat-2026-04-21" , " createdAt " : "2026-04-21T00:00:00.000Z" , " updatedAt " : "2026-04-21T00:00:00.000Z" }, " success " : true , " errors " : [], " messages " : [] }

Recall memories

Searches stored memories in the profile and returns a synthesized answer grounded in the stored content.

Terminal window curl -X POST "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/agent-memory/namespaces/<NAMESPACE_NAME>/profiles/<PROFILE_NAME>/recall" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{ "query": "How should I answer this user?", "thinkingLevel": "low", "responseLength": "medium" }'

{ " result " : { " answer " : "The user prefers concise answers." , " count " : 1 , " candidates " : [ { " id " : "01JSGCEXAMPLE000000000000" , " summary " : "The user prefers concise answers." , " sessionId " : "chat-2026-04-21" , " score " : 0.87 } ] }, " success " : true , " errors " : [], " messages " : [] }

If no memories match the query, recall returns an empty answer.

List memories

Lists memories stored in the profile.

Terminal window curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/agent-memory/namespaces/<NAMESPACE_NAME>/profiles/<PROFILE_NAME>/memories?per_page=50" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>"

{ " result " : [ { " id " : "01JSGCEXAMPLE000000000000" , " type " : "instruction" , " summary " : "The user prefers concise answers." , " sessionId " : "chat-2026-04-21" , " createdAt " : "2026-04-21T00:00:00.000Z" , " updatedAt " : "2026-04-21T00:00:00.000Z" } ], " success " : true , " errors " : [], " messages " : [], " result_info " : { " cursor " : "next-cursor" , " per_page " : 50 , " count " : 1 } }

List entries omit content . Use the get memory endpoint to retrieve the full memory.

To filter memories, use the session_id and type query parameters.

Get a memory

Retrieves a memory by ID.

Terminal window curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/agent-memory/namespaces/<NAMESPACE_NAME>/profiles/<PROFILE_NAME>/memories/<MEMORY_ID>" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>"

{ " result " : { " id " : "01JSGCEXAMPLE000000000000" , " type " : "instruction" , " summary " : "The user prefers concise answers." , " content " : "The user prefers concise answers." , " sessionId " : "chat-2026-04-21" , " createdAt " : "2026-04-21T00:00:00.000Z" , " updatedAt " : "2026-04-21T00:00:00.000Z" }, " success " : true , " errors " : [], " messages " : [] }

Delete a memory

Deletes a memory by ID. Removes the memory and any source messages linked to it. Returns the deleted memory.

Terminal window curl -X DELETE "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/agent-memory/namespaces/<NAMESPACE_NAME>/profiles/<PROFILE_NAME>/memories/<MEMORY_ID>" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>"

{ " result " : { " id " : "01JSGCEXAMPLE000000000000" , " type " : "instruction" , " summary " : "The user prefers concise answers." , " content " : "The user prefers concise answers." , " sessionId " : "chat-2026-04-21" , " createdAt " : "2026-04-21T00:00:00.000Z" , " updatedAt " : "2026-04-21T00:00:00.000Z" }, " success " : true , " errors " : [], " messages " : [] }

Get a summary

Generates a structured Markdown summary of everything stored in a memory profile. Use it to inspect what Agent Memory remembers about a profile.

Terminal window curl -X POST "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/agent-memory/namespaces/<NAMESPACE_NAME>/profiles/<PROFILE_NAME>/summary" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{}'

{ " result " : { " summary " : "## Summary



The user prefers concise answers." }, " success " : true , " errors " : [], " messages " : [] }

To scope the "Last Session" section of the summary, include the sessionId field in the request body.

Error responses

All endpoints return standard Cloudflare V4 error responses on failure:

{ " result " : null , " success " : false , " errors " : [ { " code " : 10008 , " message " : "Namespace name already exists" } ], " messages " : [] }

Common error scenarios include: