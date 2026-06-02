How Agent Memory works

Agent Memory is a managed service that gives your applications persistent, AI-powered memory. It automatically turns raw conversations into structured knowledge and retrieves the right context when you need it.

Memory types

Agent Memory classifies every extracted memory into one of four types:

Facts — Stable knowledge about a person, project, or tool. Preferences, identities, relationships, and goals. Facts evolve over time through supersession: when a newer fact replaces an older one on the same topic, the old version is preserved but the latest surfaces in recall results.

— Stable knowledge about a person, project, or tool. Preferences, identities, relationships, and goals. Facts evolve over time through supersession: when a newer fact replaces an older one on the same topic, the old version is preserved but the latest surfaces in recall results. Events — Completed actions anchored to a point in time. Deployments, decisions, milestones, and observations. Events accumulate and do not conflict with each other.

— Completed actions anchored to a point in time. Deployments, decisions, milestones, and observations. Events accumulate and do not conflict with each other. Instructions — Reusable procedures, workflows, and conventions. Like facts, instructions support supersession when updated.

— Reusable procedures, workflows, and conventions. Like facts, instructions support supersession when updated. Tasks — Short-lived, session-scoped items such as active investigations and follow-ups. Tasks are deprioritized after the session ends.

How ingestion works

When you call ingest() , Agent Memory processes the conversation through several stages:

Extraction — AI reads the conversation and identifies discrete, memorable items. Each item is a standalone piece of knowledge with a clear summary and supporting content. Classification — Each extracted item is classified into a memory type (fact, event, instruction, or task) and assigned a topic key, keywords, and search queries for later retrieval. Deduplication — The system checks for duplicates against both the current batch and existing stored memories. Facts and instructions with the same topic key supersede older versions rather than creating duplicates. Storage — Memories are written to durable storage with full-text search indexes. Non-task memories are also embedded as vectors for semantic search.

Raw conversation messages are always stored verbatim alongside extracted memories, preserving the original transcript for full-text search.

How recall works

When you call recall() , Agent Memory runs multiple retrieval strategies in parallel:

Query analysis — AI analyzes your query to determine the best retrieval approach, generating keyword terms, topic keys, and semantic search vectors. Parallel retrieval — The system simultaneously searches across keyword indexes, topic key lookups, semantic vector indexes, and raw conversation messages. Scoring and ranking — Results from all sources are combined and ranked to surface the most relevant memories while maintaining diversity across retrieval methods. Synthesis — AI generates a natural language answer from the top-ranked memories, grounded in the actual stored content.

If no memories match the query, recall() returns an empty answer rather than hallucinating a response.

Idempotency and deduplication

Agent Memory is designed for safe re-ingestion:

Messages are content-addressed. Each message gets a deterministic ID derived from its content and session. Sending the same message twice does not create a duplicate.

Sessions are deterministic. If you do not provide a sessionId , one is derived from the message content. The same conversation always maps to the same session.

Facts and instructions evolve. When a new memory shares a topic key with an existing one (for example, "editor preference"), the old memory is marked as superseded. The latest version surfaces in recall results, but the full history is preserved.

Related resources

Profiles and namespaces Understand the isolation model for memory storage.