EmailEvent

An EmailEvent is the event type to programmatically process your emails with a Worker. You can reject, forward, or drop emails according to the logic you construct in your Worker.

​​ Syntax: Service Worker

EmailEvent can be handled in Workers functions written using the Service Worker syntax by attaching to the email event with addEventListener :

addEventListener ( "email" , ( event ) => { event . message . forward ( "<YOUR_EMAIL>" ) ; } ) ;

event.message EmailMessage An EmailMessage object .



​​ Syntax: Module Worker

EmailEvent can be handled in Workers functions written using the Module Worker syntax by adding an email function to your module’s exported handlers:

export default { async email ( message , env , ctx ) { message . forward ( "<YOUR_EMAIL>" ) ; } , } ;

message EmailMessage An EmailMessage object .

env object An object containing the bindings associated with your Module Worker, such as KV namespaces and Durable Objects.

ctx object An object containing the context associated with your Module Worker. Currently, this object just contains the waitUntil function.



​​ EmailMessage definition

interface EmailMessage < Body = unknown > { readonly from : string ; readonly to : string ; readonly headers : Headers ; readonly raw : ReadableStream ; readonly rawSize : number ; setReject ( reason : String ) : void ; forward ( rcptTo : string , headers ? : Headers ) : Promise < void > ; }