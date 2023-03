Does Cloudflare support SignalR?

Yes, Cloudflare supports ASP.NET SignalR. External link icon Open external link

SignalR negotiates what transport method to use: long polling or WebSockets.

Customers using Cloudflare Railgun should note that when SignalIR negotiates using:

WebSockets, Railgun is bypassed.

Long polling, the request goes over Railgun but, if such request is idle for 60 seconds, Railgun times out and returns a 527 error External link icon Open external link .