Response Buffering
If your domain sends many small packets, it may be faster to buffer the file and deliver the full payload all at once (instead of streaming it).
Availability
|Free
|Pro
|Business
|Enterprise
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
How it works
By default, Cloudflare streams data. This means that each packet is sent as it becomes available. Streaming can improve the delivery of large files.
If your domain sends many small packets, however, it might be faster to buffer the file. This approach waits to send the full file until all packets are ready, preventing a client browser from having to re-assemble packets.
Enable Response Buffering
To enable Response Buffering in the dashboard:
- Log in to your Cloudflare account and go to a specific domain.
- Go to Network.
- For Response Buffering, switch the toggle to On.
To enable Response Buffering with the API, send a
PATCH request with the
value parameter set to
"on".