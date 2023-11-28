Response Buffering

If your domain sends many small packets, it may be faster to buffer the file and deliver the full payload all at once (instead of streaming it).

Free Pro Business Enterprise Availability No No No Yes

​​ How it works

By default, Cloudflare streams data. This means that each packet is sent as it becomes available. Streaming can improve the delivery of large files.

If your domain sends many small packets, however, it might be faster to buffer the file. This approach waits to send the full file until all packets are ready, preventing a client browser from having to re-assemble packets.