Review Security Insights

After enabling Security Insights and letting the first scan run, check the Security Insights tab for a list of detected insights that you should address.

For each detected insight, you can resolve it or archive it, after understanding its risks.

​ Resolve an insight

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. Go to Account Home > Security Center > Security Insights. Next to the insight you wish to address, click Resolve. Follow the instructions in the insight details page to address the insight.

​ Dismiss an insight