Review Security Insights
After enabling Security Insights and letting the first scan run, check the Security Insights tab for a list of detected insights that you should address.
For each detected insight, you can resolve it or archive it, after understanding its risks.
Resolve an insight
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
- Go to Account Home > Security Center > Security Insights.
- Next to the insight you wish to address, click Resolve.
- Follow the instructions in the insight details page to address the insight.
Dismiss an insight
- In your dashboard, go to Account Home > Security Center > Security Insights.
- Next to the insight that you wish to dismiss, click Resolve.
- In the insight details page, read the detailed information so that you understand the risks of dismissing the security insight.
- Click Archive Insight.