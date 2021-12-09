Skip to content
Review Security Insights

After enabling Security Insights and letting the first scan run, check the Security Insights tab for a list of detected insights that you should address.

For each detected insight, you can resolve it or archive it, after understanding its risks.

Resolve an insight

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
  2. Go to Account Home > Security Center > Security Insights.
  3. Next to the insight you wish to address, click Resolve.
  4. Follow the instructions in the insight details page to address the insight.

Dismiss an insight

  1. In your dashboard, go to Account Home > Security Center > Security Insights.
  2. Next to the insight that you wish to dismiss, click Resolve.
  3. In the insight details page, read the detailed information so that you understand the risks of dismissing the security insight.
  4. Click Archive Insight.