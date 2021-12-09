Review the infrastructure

After enabling Security Insights and letting the first scan run, the Infrastructure tab displays an overview of the infrastructure associated with your Cloudflare account.

To open the Infrastructure tab, go to Account Home > Security Center > Infrastructure.

You can perform the following actions:

Filter the displayed information

Print or download a PDF report

​ Export inventory

In the same tab, the Inventory card displays a list of domains and their current security-related status. To export the displayed inventory items (according to your current filters), click Export.