Secrets Store access control

Secrets Store allows security administrators to have more control by implementing role-based access. For details about roles at Cloudflare, refer to Fundamentals.

Availability While all Cloudflare accounts will have access to the Secrets Store section on the dashboard, only users with the necessary permissions will be able to interact with it, as described below.

Relevant roles for Secrets Store

Refer to the list below for default role definitions.

Super Administrator : Can create, edit, duplicate, delete, and view secrets metadata.

Secrets Store Admin : Can create, edit, duplicate, delete, and view secrets metadata.

: Can create, edit, duplicate, delete, and view secrets metadata. Secrets Store Deployer : Can view secrets metadata but cannot create, edit, duplicate, nor delete secrets. Can also add a Secrets Store binding to a Worker.

: Can view secrets metadata but cannot create, edit, duplicate, nor delete secrets. Can also add a Secrets Store binding to a Worker. Secrets Store Reporter: Can view secrets metadata. Cannot perform any actions (create, edit, duplicate, delete secrets), nor add a Secrets Store binding to a Worker.

API token permissions

The following API token permissions can also be used to grant access to Secrets Store resources.