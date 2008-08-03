How to
Refer to the sections below to learn about common actions you might want to take when managing your data in Secrets Store.
You must have a Super Administrator or Secrets Store Admin role within your Cloudflare account.
For Wrangler commands, refer to Cloudflare Workers documentation.
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account.
- Go to Secrets Store and select Create secret.
- Fill in the required fields. Note that, once the secret is saved, the secret value will no longer be available for viewing.
- (Optional) Select Add additional secret to create more than one secret at a time.
- Select Save to confirm.
Duplicate a secret to keep the same secret value but change name, scope, or comments.
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account.
- Go to Secrets Store.
- Search for the secret you would like to duplicate within the existing secrets list.
- Select the three dots next to the secret and choose Duplicate.
- Edit the Secret name, Permission scope, or Comment, according to your needs.
- Select Save to confirm.
Edit a secret to replace an existing value with a new one.
You can also edit the secret Permission scope and Comment.
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account.
- Go to Secrets Store.
- Search for the secret you would like to edit within the existing secrets list.
- Select the three dots next to the secret and choose Edit.
- Edit the available fields according to your needs and select Save to confirm.
Refer to Secrets Store API for the full API documentation.
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account.
- Go to Secrets Store.
- Search for the secret you would like to delete within the existing secrets list.
- Select the three dots next to the secret and choose Delete.
- Type in the secret name and select Delete to confirm.
Refer to Secrets Store API for the full API documentation.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-