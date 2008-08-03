Refer to the sections below to learn about common actions you might want to take when managing your data in Secrets Store.

You must have a Super Administrator or Secrets Store Admin role within your Cloudflare account.

Manage via Wrangler

For Wrangler commands, refer to Cloudflare Workers documentation.

Create a secret

Dashboard

API Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account. Go to Secrets Store and select Create secret. Fill in the required fields. Note that, once the secret is saved, the secret value will no longer be available for viewing. (Optional) Select Add additional secret to create more than one secret at a time. Select Save to confirm. Note A secret name cannot contain spaces. Refer to Secrets Store API for the full API documentation. Terminal window curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /secrets_store/stores/ $STORE_ID /secrets \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '[ { "name":"<MY_SECRET_NAME>", "value":"<SECRET_VALUE>", "scopes":["workers"], "comment":"" }, { "name":"<MY_SECRET_NAME_2>", "value":"<SECRET_VALUE>", "scopes":["workers"], "comment":"" } ]'

Duplicate a secret

Duplicate a secret to keep the same secret value but change name, scope, or comments.

Dashboard

API Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account. Go to Secrets Store. Search for the secret you would like to duplicate within the existing secrets list. Select the three dots next to the secret and choose Duplicate. Edit the Secret name, Permission scope, or Comment, according to your needs. Select Save to confirm. Note A secret name cannot contain spaces. Refer to Secrets Store API for the full API documentation. Terminal window curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /secrets_store/stores/ $STORE_ID /secrets/ $SECRET_ID /duplicate \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "name":"<NEW_DUPLICATE_NAME>", "scopes":["workers"], "comment":"" }'

Edit a secret

Edit a secret to replace an existing value with a new one.

Warning This action will cause the replacement in all services using the secret.

You can also edit the secret Permission scope and Comment.

Dashboard

API Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account. Go to Secrets Store. Search for the secret you would like to edit within the existing secrets list. Select the three dots next to the secret and choose Edit. Edit the available fields according to your needs and select Save to confirm. Refer to Secrets Store API for the full API documentation. Terminal window curl --request PATCH \ https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$ACCOUNT_ID/secrets_store/stores/$STORE_ID/secrets/$SECRET_ID \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "comment":"<NEW_COMMENT>", "value":"<NEW_SECRET_VALUE>", "scopes":["workers"] }'

Delete a secret

Warning Before deleting a secret, make sure it is not deployed. Secrets Store secrets in use are listed in the respective Workers application ↗ under Settings > Bindings.