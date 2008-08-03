 Skip to content
Audit logs

Audit logs provide a comprehensive summary of changes made within your Cloudflare account. This page lists the actions that are logged for Secrets Store.

  • Access
  • Create
    • Duplicating a secret is presented as a create log with a field duplicated_from_id.
  • Update
    • A boolean "value_modified": true is presented when the secret value is edited.
  • Delete

For information on how to access and use audit logs, refer to Fundamentals.