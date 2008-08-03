Audit logs
Audit logs provide a comprehensive summary of changes made within your Cloudflare account. This page lists the actions that are logged for Secrets Store.
- Access
- Create
- Duplicating a secret is presented as a
createlog with a field
duplicated_from_id.
- Duplicating a secret is presented as a
- Update
- A boolean
"value_modified": trueis presented when the secret value is edited.
- A boolean
- Delete
For information on how to access and use audit logs, refer to Fundamentals.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-