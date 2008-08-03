Manage account secrets

Secrets can be API tokens, public/private keys, authorization keys, passwords, or even code variables. The only limitation is that a secret must be a string that does not exceed 1024 bytes.

Once a secret is added to the Secrets Store, it can no longer be decrypted or accessed via API or on the dashboard. Only the service associated with a given secret will be able to access it.

Limits

Customers who create a secrets store in the open beta can have up to 20 secrets per account.