Observability
Privacy Proxy supports OpenTelemetry for monitoring and observability. You can collect metrics and traces to understand proxy performance and usage.
Privacy Proxy exports telemetry data using the OpenTelemetry Protocol (OTLP) ↗. You can configure an endpoint to receive this data and forward it to your observability platform.
During onboarding, provide Cloudflare with your OpenTelemetry collector endpoint:
- Endpoint URL: The HTTPS endpoint where telemetry data should be sent.
- Authentication: Headers or credentials required to authenticate with your collector.
Cloudflare configures your Privacy Proxy instance to export telemetry to this endpoint.
Privacy Proxy exports the following telemetry signals:
|Signal
|Description
|Metrics
|Connection counts, request rates, latency histograms, error rates
|Traces
|Per-request traces showing proxy processing time. Traces are sampled at approximately 1% of requests.
Privacy Proxy exports metrics that help you understand usage patterns and performance.
|Metric
|Description
privacy_proxy_connections_total
|Total number of proxy connections
privacy_proxy_connections_active
|Currently active connections
privacy_proxy_connections_duration_seconds
|Connection duration histogram
|Metric
|Description
privacy_proxy_requests_total
|Total CONNECT requests processed
privacy_proxy_requests_by_status
|Requests grouped by response status code
privacy_proxy_bytes_sent_total
|Total bytes sent to destinations
privacy_proxy_bytes_received_total
|Total bytes received from destinations
|Metric
|Description
privacy_proxy_connect_latency_seconds
|Time to establish connection to destination
privacy_proxy_first_byte_latency_seconds
|Time to first byte from destination
Privacy Proxy includes a
Server-Timing header in responses to help measure processing latency from the client side. For full header format details, refer to HTTP headers.
The
dur value is the processing time in milliseconds introduced by the proxy. Use this header as a client-side SLI (Service Level Indicator) to monitor proxy performance.
To visualize Privacy Proxy metrics in Grafana:
- Configure an OpenTelemetry collector to receive data from Privacy Proxy.
- Export metrics from the collector to Prometheus.
- Create Grafana dashboards using Prometheus as a data source.
Telemetry data does not include:
- User IP addresses
- Request content or headers (beyond what is needed for metrics)
- Destination URLs or hostnames (aggregated only)
- Authentication tokens or credentials
Cloudflare exports only operational metrics that help you monitor service health without compromising user privacy.
- OpenTelemetry documentation ↗ - Learn more about OpenTelemetry concepts and configuration.
