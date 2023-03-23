Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs logomark
Cloudflare
Docs
Page Shield
Navigation menu icon
Open external link
Cloudflare Docs logomark
Cloudflare
Docs
Page Shield
Dropdown icon
Page Shield menu
Cloudflare homepage
Overview
Get started
Expand: How it works
How it works
Malicious script and connection detection
Expand: Detection and alerting
Detection and alerting
Monitor active resources
Review resources considered malicious
Review changed scripts
Configure alerts
Expand: Policies
Policies
Create in the dashboard
Create via API
External link icon
Open external link
Expand: Best practices
Best practices
Handle an alert
Expand: Reference
Reference
Configuration settings
Statuses
Alerts
CSP HTTP header format
Page Shield API
Troubleshooting
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
/
Give Feedback
GitHub icon
Visit Page Shield on GitHub
Light theme icon (depiction of a sun)
Dark theme icon (depiction of a moon)
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
Products
Page Shield
Best practices
Best practices
Review the topics below for best practices related to Page Shield:
Handle an alert