Security Center

Cloudflare Security Center brings together our suite of security products, our security expertise, and unique Internet intelligence as a unified security intelligence solution. Security Center enables you to strengthen your security posture by:

Mapping your cyber attack surface

Providing asset inventory and discovery

Identifying potential security risks, misconfigurations, and vulnerabilities

Helping you to mitigate these risks through remediation in a few clicks

For additional details and help, refer to the Security Center documentation .

To enable Security Insights and perform an initial security scan:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. In the Account Home, go to Security Center > Security Insights. Under Enable Security Center scans, select Start scan.