Email Routing options

Email Routing main page is divided into four sections:

Custom address rules

Catch-all

DNS

Verified emails

​​ Custom addresses

In this section you can create as many custom email addresses as you want for your domain. Each of those custom addresses is then linked to a destination address, forming a rule. You can toggle a rule on or off.

Note that if you have more than one destination address linked to the same custom address, Email Routing will only process the most recent rule. This means only the most recent pair of custom address and destination address (rule) will receive your forwarded emails. To avoid this, do not link more than one destination address to the same custom address.

When creating a rule, you must specify an Action:

Send to: Emails will be routed to your Destination address . This is the default action.

. This is the default action. Drop: Accepts emails but deletes them without routing to the specified Destination address. This can be useful if you want to make an email address appear valid for privacy reasons.

All rules are automatically disabled until the destination address is validated by the user. This is to prevent spamming unintended recipients.

This feature enables Cloudflare to “catch” every variation of email addresses to make them valid for the specified domain. For example, if you created a rule for [email protected] and a sender accidentally types [email protected] , the email will still be correctly handled if you have Catch-all addresses enabled.

You must also specify an Action for Catch-all:

Send to: Emails will be routed to your Destination address . This is the default action.

. This is the default action. Drop: Accepts emails but deletes them without routing to the specified Destination address. This can be useful if you want to make an email address appear valid for privacy reasons.

​​ Email DNS records

This section will display all the DNS records needed for Email Routing to work. You can check which records you need to add or remove, and this step can be done automatically by clicking Add records automatically. Cloudflare also shows you the correct DNS records in case you want to add or remove them manually. This is also where you can confirm if there are any conflicts that may result in unexpected behaviors.

​​ Verified emails

In this section there is a list of destination addresses that have already been verified. You can resend verification emails or delete destination addresses.