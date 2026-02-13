Changelog
Workers VPC now supports Cloudflare Origin CA certificates when connecting to your private services over HTTPS. Previously, Workers VPC only trusted certificates issued by publicly trusted certificate authorities (for example, Let's Encrypt, DigiCert).
With this change, you can use free Cloudflare Origin CA certificates on your origin servers within private networks and connect to them from Workers VPC using the
httpsscheme. This is useful for encrypting traffic between the tunnel and your service without needing to provision certificates from a public CA.
For more information, refer to Supported TLS certificates.
Workers VPC Services is now available, enabling your Workers to securely access resources in your private networks, without having to expose them on the public Internet.
- VPC Services: Create secure connections to internal APIs, databases, and services using familiar Worker binding syntax
- Multi-cloud Support: Connect to resources in private networks in any external cloud (AWS, Azure, GCP, etc.) or on-premise using Cloudflare Tunnels
Set up a Cloudflare Tunnel, create a VPC Service, add service bindings to your Worker, and access private resources securely. Refer to the documentation to get started.