Workers VPC
  1. Origin CA certificate support for Workers VPC

    Workers VPC

    Workers VPC now supports Cloudflare Origin CA certificates when connecting to your private services over HTTPS. Previously, Workers VPC only trusted certificates issued by publicly trusted certificate authorities (for example, Let's Encrypt, DigiCert).

    With this change, you can use free Cloudflare Origin CA certificates on your origin servers within private networks and connect to them from Workers VPC using the https scheme. This is useful for encrypting traffic between the tunnel and your service without needing to provision certificates from a public CA.

    For more information, refer to Supported TLS certificates.

  1. Announcing Workers VPC Services (Beta)

    Workers VPC

    Workers VPC Services is now available, enabling your Workers to securely access resources in your private networks, without having to expose them on the public Internet.

    What's new

    • VPC Services: Create secure connections to internal APIs, databases, and services using familiar Worker binding syntax
    • Multi-cloud Support: Connect to resources in private networks in any external cloud (AWS, Azure, GCP, etc.) or on-premise using Cloudflare Tunnels
    JavaScript
    export default {
      async fetch(request, env, ctx) {
        // Perform application logic in Workers here
    

        // Sample call to an internal API running on ECS in AWS using the binding
        const response = await env.AWS_VPC_ECS_API.fetch("https://internal-host.example.com");
    

        // Additional application logic in Workers
        return new Response();
      },
    };

    Getting started

    Set up a Cloudflare Tunnel, create a VPC Service, add service bindings to your Worker, and access private resources securely. Refer to the documentation to get started.

