Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100708 Aviatrix Network - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-50603 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100709 Next.js - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-46982 Log Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100710
Progress Software WhatsUp Gold - Directory Traversal - CVE:CVE-2024-12105
Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100711 WordPress - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-56064 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100712 WordPress - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-9047 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100713 FortiOS - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2022-40684 Log Block This is a New Detection
Added new records to the leaked credentials database from a third-party database.
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100303 Command Injection - Nslookup Log Block
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100534 Web Shell Activity Log Block
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100704
Cleo Harmony - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-55956, CVE:CVE-2024-55953
Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100705 Sentry - SSRF Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100706 Apache Struts - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-53677 Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100707
FortiWLM - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2023-48782, CVE:CVE-2023-34993, CVE:CVE-2023-34990
Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100007C_BETA Command Injection - Common Attack Commands Disabled Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Specials 100678 Pandora FMS - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-11320 Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100679
Palo Alto Networks - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-0012, CVE:CVE-2024-9474
Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100680 Ivanti - Command Injection - CVE:CVE-2024-37397 Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100681 Really Simple Security - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-10924 Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100682 Magento - XXE - CVE:CVE-2024-34102 Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100683 CyberPanel - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-51567 Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100684
Microsoft SharePoint - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-38094, CVE:CVE-2024-38024, CVE:CVE-2024-38023
Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100685 CyberPanel - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-51568 Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100686 Seeyon - Remote Code Execution Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100687
WordPress - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-10781, CVE:CVE-2024-10542
Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100688 ProjectSend - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-11680 Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100689
Palo Alto GlobalProtect - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-5921
Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100690 Ivanti - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-37404 Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100691 Array Networks - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2023-28461 Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100692 CyberPanel - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-51378 Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100693 Symfony Profiler - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-50340 Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100694 Citrix Virtual Apps - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-8069 Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100695 MSMQ Service - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2023-21554 Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100696 Nginxui - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-49368 Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100697
Apache ShardingSphere - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2022-22733
Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100698 Mitel MiCollab - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-41713 Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100699 Apache Solr - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-45216 Log Block New Detection
Customers can now effectively manage incoming traffic identified as originating from VPN IPs. Customers with compliance restrictions can now ensure compliance with local laws and regulations. Customers with CDN restrictions can use the improved VPN Managed List to prevent unauthorized access from users attempting to bypass geographical restrictions. With the new VPN Managed List enhancements, customers can improve their overall security posture to reduce exposure to unwanted or malicious traffic.
Due to changes in the API implementation, the order of list items in an IP list obtained via API or Terraform may change, which may cause Terraform to detect a change in Terraform state. To fix this issue, resync the Terraform state or upgrade the version of your Terraform Cloudflare provider to version 4.44.0 ↗ or later.
Fixed an issue with pagination in Security Events' sampled logs where some pages were missing data. Also removed the total count from the events log as these are only sampled logs.
Switched to a new, more responsive table in Security Analytics and Security Events.
Fixed an issue causing score mismatches between the global WAF attack score and subscores. In certain cases, subscores were higher (not an attack) than expected while the global attack score was lower than expected (attack), leading to false positives.
WAF attack score now automatically detects and decodes Base64 and JavaScript (Unicode escape sequences) in HTTP requests. This update is available for all customers with access to WAF attack score (Business customers with access to a single field and Enterprise customers).