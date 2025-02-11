 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Subscribe to RSS View RSS feeds
WAF
hero image

  1. WAF Release - 2025-02-11

    WAF
    RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100708Aviatrix Network - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-50603LogBlockThis is a New Detection
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100709Next.js - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-46982LogDisabledThis is a New Detection
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100710

    Progress Software WhatsUp Gold - Directory Traversal - CVE:CVE-2024-12105

    		LogBlockThis is a New Detection
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100711WordPress - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-56064LogBlockThis is a New Detection
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100712WordPress - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-9047LogBlockThis is a New Detection
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100713FortiOS - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2022-40684LogBlockThis is a New Detection

  1. Updated leaked credentials database

    WAF

    Added new records to the leaked credentials database from a third-party database.

  1. WAF Release - 2025-01-21

    WAF
    RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100303Command Injection - NslookupLogBlock

    This was released as

    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100534Web Shell ActivityLogBlock

    This was released as

  1. WAF Release - 2025-01-13

    WAF
    RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100704

    Cleo Harmony - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-55956, CVE:CVE-2024-55953

    		LogBlockNew Detection
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100705Sentry - SSRFLogBlockNew Detection
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100706Apache Struts - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-53677LogBlockNew Detection
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100707

    FortiWLM - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2023-48782, CVE:CVE-2023-34993, CVE:CVE-2023-34990

    		LogBlockNew Detection
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100007C_BETACommand Injection - Common Attack CommandsDisabled

  1. WAF Release - 2025-01-06

    WAF
    RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
    Cloudflare Specials 100678Pandora FMS - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-11320LogBlockNew Detection
    Cloudflare Specials 100679

    Palo Alto Networks - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-0012, CVE:CVE-2024-9474

    		LogBlockNew Detection
    Cloudflare Specials 100680Ivanti - Command Injection - CVE:CVE-2024-37397LogBlockNew Detection
    Cloudflare Specials 100681Really Simple Security - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-10924LogBlockNew Detection
    Cloudflare Specials 100682Magento - XXE - CVE:CVE-2024-34102LogBlockNew Detection
    Cloudflare Specials 100683CyberPanel - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-51567LogBlockNew Detection
    Cloudflare Specials 100684

    Microsoft SharePoint - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-38094, CVE:CVE-2024-38024, CVE:CVE-2024-38023

    		LogBlockNew Detection
    Cloudflare Specials 100685CyberPanel - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-51568LogBlockNew Detection
    Cloudflare Specials 100686Seeyon - Remote Code ExecutionLogBlockNew Detection
    Cloudflare Specials 100687

    WordPress - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-10781, CVE:CVE-2024-10542

    		LogBlockNew Detection
    Cloudflare Specials 100688ProjectSend - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-11680LogBlockNew Detection
    Cloudflare Specials 100689

    Palo Alto GlobalProtect - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-5921

    		LogBlockNew Detection
    Cloudflare Specials 100690Ivanti - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-37404LogBlockNew Detection
    Cloudflare Specials 100691Array Networks - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2023-28461LogBlockNew Detection
    Cloudflare Specials 100692CyberPanel - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-51378LogBlockNew Detection
    Cloudflare Specials 100693Symfony Profiler - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-50340LogBlockNew Detection
    Cloudflare Specials 100694Citrix Virtual Apps - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-8069LogBlockNew Detection
    Cloudflare Specials 100695MSMQ Service - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2023-21554LogBlockNew Detection
    Cloudflare Specials 100696Nginxui - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-49368LogBlockNew Detection
    Cloudflare Specials 100697

    Apache ShardingSphere - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2022-22733

    		LogBlockNew Detection
    Cloudflare Specials 100698Mitel MiCollab - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-41713LogBlockNew Detection
    Cloudflare Specials 100699Apache Solr - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-45216LogBlockNew Detection

  1. Improved VPN Managed List

    WAF

    Customers can now effectively manage incoming traffic identified as originating from VPN IPs. Customers with compliance restrictions can now ensure compliance with local laws and regulations. Customers with CDN restrictions can use the improved VPN Managed List to prevent unauthorized access from users attempting to bypass geographical restrictions. With the new VPN Managed List enhancements, customers can improve their overall security posture to reduce exposure to unwanted or malicious traffic.

  1. Change the order of list items in IP Lists (for API and Terraform users)

    WAF

    Due to changes in the API implementation, the order of list items in an IP list obtained via API or Terraform may change, which may cause Terraform to detect a change in Terraform state. To fix this issue, resync the Terraform state or upgrade the version of your Terraform Cloudflare provider to version 4.44.0 or later.

  1. Security Events pagination

    WAF

    Fixed an issue with pagination in Security Events' sampled logs where some pages were missing data. Also removed the total count from the events log as these are only sampled logs.

  1. New table in Security Analytics and Security Events

    WAF

    Switched to a new, more responsive table in Security Analytics and Security Events.

  1. Fixed occasional attack score mismatches

    WAF

    Fixed an issue causing score mismatches between the global WAF attack score and subscores. In certain cases, subscores were higher (not an attack) than expected while the global attack score was lower than expected (attack), leading to false positives.

  1. Improved detection capabilities

    WAF

    WAF attack score now automatically detects and decodes Base64 and JavaScript (Unicode escape sequences) in HTTP requests. This update is available for all customers with access to WAF attack score (Business customers with access to a single field and Enterprise customers).

Search all changelog entries