WAF Release - 2025-01-13

WAF
RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100704

Cleo Harmony - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-55956, CVE:CVE-2024-55953

LogBlockNew Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100705Sentry - SSRFLogBlockNew Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100706Apache Struts - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-53677LogBlockNew Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100707

FortiWLM - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2023-48782, CVE:CVE-2023-34993, CVE:CVE-2023-34990

LogBlockNew Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100007C_BETACommand Injection - Common Attack CommandsDisabled