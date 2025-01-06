Changelog
WAF Release - 2025-01-06
|Ruleset
|Rule ID
|Legacy Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Comments
|Cloudflare Specials
|100678
|Pandora FMS - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-11320
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Specials
|100679
Palo Alto Networks - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-0012, CVE:CVE-2024-9474
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Specials
|100680
|Ivanti - Command Injection - CVE:CVE-2024-37397
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Specials
|100681
|Really Simple Security - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-10924
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Specials
|100682
|Magento - XXE - CVE:CVE-2024-34102
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Specials
|100683
|CyberPanel - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-51567
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Specials
|100684
Microsoft SharePoint - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-38094, CVE:CVE-2024-38024, CVE:CVE-2024-38023
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Specials
|100685
|CyberPanel - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-51568
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Specials
|100686
|Seeyon - Remote Code Execution
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Specials
|100687
WordPress - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-10781, CVE:CVE-2024-10542
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Specials
|100688
|ProjectSend - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-11680
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Specials
|100689
Palo Alto GlobalProtect - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-5921
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Specials
|100690
|Ivanti - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-37404
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Specials
|100691
|Array Networks - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2023-28461
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Specials
|100692
|CyberPanel - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-51378
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Specials
|100693
|Symfony Profiler - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-50340
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Specials
|100694
|Citrix Virtual Apps - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-8069
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Specials
|100695
|MSMQ Service - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2023-21554
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Specials
|100696
|Nginxui - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-49368
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Specials
|100697
Apache ShardingSphere - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2022-22733
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Specials
|100698
|Mitel MiCollab - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-41713
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Specials
|100699
|Apache Solr - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-45216
|Log
|Block
|New Detection