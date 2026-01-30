Changelog
The minimum
cacheTtlparameter for Workers KV has been reduced from 60 seconds to 30 seconds. This change applies to both
get()and
getWithMetadata()methods.
This reduction allows you to maintain more up-to-date cached data and have finer-grained control over cache behavior. Applications requiring faster data refresh rates can now configure cache durations as low as 30 seconds instead of the previous 60-second minimum.
The
cacheTtlparameter defines how long a KV result is cached at the global network location it is accessed from:
The default cache TTL remains unchanged at 60 seconds. Upgrade to the latest version of Wrangler to be able to use 30 seconds
cacheTtl.
This change affects all KV read operations using the binding API. For more information, consult the Workers KV cache TTL documentation.
Workers KV has an updated dashboard UI with new dashboard styling that makes it easier to navigate and see analytics and settings for a KV namespace.
The new dashboard features a streamlined homepage for easy access to your namespaces and key operations, with consistent design with the rest of the dashboard UI updates. It also provides an improved analytics view.
The updated dashboard is now available for all Workers KV users. Log in to the Cloudflare Dashboard ↗ to start exploring the new interface.
Workers KV has completed rolling out performance improvements across all KV namespaces, providing a significant latency reduction on read operations for all KV users. This is due to architectural changes to KV's underlying storage infrastructure, which introduces a new metadata later and substantially improves redundancy.
The new hybrid architecture delivers substantial latency reductions throughout Europe, Asia, Middle East, Africa regions. Over the past 2 weeks, we have observed the following:
- p95 latency: Reduced from ~150ms to ~50ms (67% decrease)
- p99 latency: Reduced from ~350ms to ~250ms (29% decrease)
You can now retrieve up to 100 keys in a single bulk read request made to Workers KV using the binding.
This makes it easier to request multiple KV pairs within a single Worker invocation. Retrieving many key-value pairs using the bulk read operation is more performant than making individual requests since bulk read operations are not affected by Workers simultaneous connection limits.
Consult the Workers KV Read key-value pairs API for full details on Workers KV's new bulk reads support.
You can now have up to 1000 Workers KV namespaces per account.
Workers KV namespace limits were increased from 200 to 1000 for all accounts. Higher limits for Workers KV namespaces enable better organization of key-value data, such as by category, tenant, or environment.
Consult the Workers KV limits documentation for the rest of the limits. This increased limit is available for both the Free and Paid Workers plans.