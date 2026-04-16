Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Artifacts is now in private beta. Artifacts is Git-compatible storage built for scale: create tens of millions of repos, fork from any remote, and hand off a URL to any Git client. It provides a versioned filesystem for storing and exchanging file trees across Workers, the REST API, and any Git client, running locally or within an agent.
You can read the announcement blog ↗ to learn more about what Artifacts does, how it works, and how to create repositories for your agents to use.
Artifacts has three API surfaces:
- Workers bindings (for creating and managing repositories)
- REST API (for creating and managing repos from any other compute platform)
- Git protocol (for interacting with repos)
As an example: you can use the Workers binding to create a repo and read back its remote URL:
Or, use the REST API to create a repo inside a namespace from your agent(s) running on any platform:
Any Git client that speaks smart HTTP can use the returned remote URL:
To learn more, refer to Get started, Workers binding, and Git protocol.