Troubleshoot prefix validation

  1. Use the Prefix Details endpoint to check if any issues were found during validation.

Required API token permissions

 At least one of the following token permissions is required:
  • Magic Transit Read
  • Magic Transit Write
  • IP Prefixes: Write
  • IP Prefixes: Read
  • IP Prefixes: BGP On Demand Write
  • IP Prefixes: BGP On Demand Read
Prefix Details
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$ACCOUNT_ID/addressing/prefixes/$PREFIX_ID" \
  --request GET \
  --header "X-Auth-Email: $CLOUDFLARE_EMAIL" \
  --header "X-Auth-Key: $CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY"
Response
 "result": {
    "id": "72823e95d6c64d48a8111fec81179816",
    "created_at": "2025-02-25T00:34:11.423722Z",
    "modified_at": "2025-02-25T00:34:11.423722Z",
    "cidr": "203.0.113.0/24",
    "account_id": "654c5f71c324478cc9f68d60065d4620",
    "description": "",
    "approved": "P",
    "on_demand_enabled": false,
    "on_demand_locked": false,
    "advertised": null,
    "advertised_modified_at": null,
    "loa_document_id": "b9ff4afe312246a8b2e7324d98f40b23",
    "asn": 13335,
    "ownership_validation_token": "<OWNERSHIP_VALIDATION_TOKEN>",
    "delegate_loa_creation" : true,
    "irr_validation_state": "valid",
    "rpki_validation_state": "valid",
    "ownership_validation_state": "missing",
  }

  1. Consider the states returned in the API response (for example, missing, invalid, mismatch_asn) and review your IRR record, ROA, and ownership validation method accordingly.

  2. After applying the necessary changes, use the Validate Prefix endpoint to re-trigger the validation checks.

Validate Prefix
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$ACCOUNT_ID/addressing/prefixes/$PREFIX_ID/validate" \
  --request POST \
  --header "X-Auth-Email: $CLOUDFLARE_EMAIL" \
  --header "X-Auth-Key: $CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY"