Troubleshoot prefix validation
- Use the Prefix Details endpoint to check if any issues were found during validation.
At least one of the following token permissions
is required:
Required API token permissions
Magic Transit Read
Magic Transit Write
IP Prefixes: Write
IP Prefixes: Read
IP Prefixes: BGP On Demand Write
IP Prefixes: BGP On Demand Read
Consider the states returned in the API response (for example,
missing,
invalid,
mismatch_asn) and review your IRR record, ROA, and ownership validation method accordingly.
Information in the IRR and ROA records should meet the onboarding prerequisites.
Ownership validation requires a matching ROA and the correct validation token found in all DNS TXT records or in the IRR record.
After applying the necessary changes, use the Validate Prefix endpoint to re-trigger the validation checks.
