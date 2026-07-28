Get started

To use your own IP addresses with Cloudflare, please check with your account team to confirm your contract covers this functionality. You will need to configure settings specific to the services you want to use, as well as meet some standard requirements for all BYOIP customers.
Once your account configurations are in place, consider the sections below to learn how to set up your BYOIP prefixes. Also make sure to review the BYOIP Service-Specific Terms ↗.
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Your prefix must be registered under one of the Regional Internet Registries (RIRs):
-
Also verify that your Internet Routing Registry (IRR) records are are up to date and contain:
routeor
route6objects matching the exact prefixes you want to onboard
originmatching the correct ASN you want to onboard
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You must use Resource Public Key Infrastructure (RPKI) validation and make sure your ROAs are accurate. You can use Cloudflare's RPKI Portal ↗ and a second source such as Routinator ↗ to double-check your prefixes.
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If you are not familiar with how Cloudflare API works, refer to Fundamentals. Make sure you have the necessary permissions and that you have your account ID.
- Use the Add Prefix endpoint to create a prefix in the Cloudflare account that should own the BYOIP prefix.
- Take note of the
idassigned to the prefix you added. It will be used in future steps.
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Validate prefix ownership using one of the following methods:
- Copy the
ownership_validation_tokenreturned by the API call.
- On the IRR record of the prefix you are onboarding, add the following string in either a
descriptionor
remarksfield. Replace
<OWNERSHIP_VALIDATION_TOKEN>by the actual token you copied in the previous step.
- Consider the size of the prefix you are bringing to Cloudflare. Since the standard
in-addr.arpatree assumes delegations on octet or nibble boundaries, if you onboard prefixes that are not aligned with those, you will have to split up the prefix into subnets and create the corresponding reverse DNS zones for each.
Example
To calculate how many smaller subnets you need, use the following formula:
For
1.1.0.0/23, you would setup two (
2^(24-23)) reverse DNS zones, one for
1.1.0.0/24and another for
1.1.1.0/24.
For
2001:0db8::/34, you would setup four (
2^(36-34)) reverse DNS zones, for
2001:0db8::/36,
2001:0db8:1:/36,
2001:0db8:2::/36, and
2001:0db8:3::/36.
- Set up a reverse DNS zone. If you use Cloudflare for DNS, refer to Reverse DNS zones. If you use a different DNS provider, follow their instructions.
- Create TXT records using
cf-validationas their
name. They should look like the following example:
- Update nameservers at your Regional Internet Registry (RIR). The exact steps to update your nameservers will depend on the registry you are using.
- Copy the
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After applying the necessary changes, use the Validate Prefix endpoint to trigger the validation checks.
At least one of the following token permissions is required:
Required API token permissions
Magic Transit Write
IP Prefixes: Write
Once the ownership validation is successful, you can remove the token.
When all validations pass - RPKI, IRR, and ownership - the
approved field in your prefix will return
"V". This means you can proceed to create IP address service bindings1.
If needed, you can use the Prefix Details endpoint to check if any issues were found during validation. If so, proceed with the necessary changes and make a request to restart validation. Refer to Prefix validation checks for details.
You can allow other accounts to use part or all of your BYOIP prefix. Refer to Prefix delegations for details.
At least one of the following token permissions is required:
Required API token permissions
IP Prefixes: Write
In IP address management, service bindings map the traffic destined for a given IP address to the Cloudflare service that it should be routed through.
When you onboard your IP prefixes to Cloudflare, there must be one service binding that spans across your entire prefix. Traffic destined for a given IP address will be routed to this service by default. You can also configure additional service bindings as described in the next step.
- Make a
GETrequest to the List Services endpoint and take note of the
idassociated with the service you want to use.
- (Optional) If needed, use the List Prefixes endpoint to get or confirm the
idassociated with your prefix.
- Make a
POSTrequest to the Create service binding endpoint, indicating the entire BYOIP prefix that you are onboarding and the service that should be used for your default binding.
At least one of the following token permissions is required:
Required API token permissions
IP Prefixes: Write
A corresponding BGP prefix will be created automatically. Allow five hours before you advertise the prefix.
If you want to selectively route traffic on a per-IP address basis to CDN or Spectrum, you can create additional service bindings.
- Plan for what IP(s) will get the additional binding. Cloudflare strongly recommends implementing service bindings through an aggregated CIDR block, as it is more efficient than adding discrete bindings for non-contiguous CIDR blocks.
Example
Spectrum protected prefix:
203.0.113.0/24
IPs to upgrade to CDN:
203.0.113.16
203.0.113.17
203.0.113.18
203.0.113.19
203.0.113.20
203.0.113.21
203.0.113.22
203.0.113.23
Add one discrete CDN service binding for
203.0.113.16 with a
/29 netmask.
- Make a
POSTrequest to the Create service binding endpoint, indicating the IP address you want to bind to the CDN or Spectrum. Specify the corresponding network mask as needed.
At least one of the following token permissions is required:
Required API token permissions
IP Prefixes: Write
In the response body, the initial provisioning state should be
provisioning.
Once a service binding is created (or deleted), it will take four to six hours to propagate across Cloudflare's global network.
Once automatically created (following step 2), BGP prefixes are initially withdrawn. After all your configurations are in place - including address maps2 if you will use CDN service -, proceed to advertise the BGP route for your prefix.
- Use the Update BGP prefix endpoint to start the advertisement.
At least one of the following token permissions is required:
Required API token permissions
Magic Transit Write
IP Prefixes: Write
IP Prefixes: BGP On Demand Write