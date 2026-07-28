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Overview Before you begin 1. Set up your prefixes Add your prefix Validate prefix ownership (Optional) Delegate your BYOIP prefixes 2. Create service bindings Default service binding (Optional) Additional bindings 3. Advertise the BGP prefix

To use your own IP addresses with Cloudflare, please check with your account team to confirm your contract covers this functionality. You will need to configure settings specific to the services you want to use, as well as meet some standard requirements for all BYOIP customers.

Once your account configurations are in place, consider the sections below to learn how to set up your BYOIP prefixes. Also make sure to review the BYOIP Service-Specific Terms ↗.

Magic Transit The process described on this page does not support onboarding IP prefixes for use with Cloudflare Magic Transit. For further guidance, refer to the Magic Transit get started.

Before you begin

1. Set up your prefixes

Add your prefix

Use the Add Prefix endpoint to create a prefix in the Cloudflare account that should own the BYOIP prefix.

Use Cloudflare's ASN The process described on this page only supports using Cloudflare's ASN (AS13335). If you must announce the prefixes under your own ASN, contact your account team.

Add Prefix bash curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /addressing/prefixes" \ --request POST \ --header "X-Auth-Email: $CLOUDFLARE_EMAIL " \ --header "X-Auth-Key: $CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY " \ --json '{ "cidr": "203.0.113.0/24", "asn": 13335, "delegate_loa_creation": true }'

Response json "result" : { "id" : "72823e95d6c64d48a8111fec81179816" , "created_at" : "2025-02-25T00:34:11.423722Z" , "modified_at" : "2025-02-25T00:34:11.423722Z" , "cidr" : "203.0.113.0/24" , "account_id" : "654c5f71c324478cc9f68d60065d4620" , "description" : "" , "approved" : "P" , "on_demand_enabled" : false , "on_demand_locked" : false , "advertised" : null , "advertised_modified_at" : null , "loa_document_id" : "b9ff4afe312246a8b2e7324d98f40b23" , "asn" : 13335 , "ownership_validation_token" : "<OWNERSHIP_VALIDATION_TOKEN>" , "delegate_loa_creation" : true , "irr_validation_state" : "pending" , "rpki_validation_state" : "pending" , "ownership_validation_state" : "pending" , }

Take note of the id assigned to the prefix you added. It will be used in future steps.

Letter of Agency (LOA) The process described on this page leverages automated LOA generation. If you set delegate_loa_creation to false , you have to manually upload your LOA, make a PATCH request once the prefix is approved, and contact your account team - which is more prone to error and increases the onboarding time.

Validate prefix ownership using one of the following methods: Copy the ownership_validation_token returned by the API call. On the IRR record of the prefix you are onboarding, add the following string in either a description or remarks field. Replace <OWNERSHIP_VALIDATION_TOKEN> by the actual token you copied in the previous step. cf-validation: <OWNERSHIP_VALIDATION_TOKEN> Note The exact steps to update your IRR record will depend on the registry you are using. Refer to Internet Routing Registry (IRR) for details. Consider the size of the prefix you are bringing to Cloudflare. Since the standard in-addr.arpa tree assumes delegations on octet or nibble boundaries, if you onboard prefixes that are not aligned with those, you will have to split up the prefix into subnets and create the corresponding reverse DNS zones for each. Example To calculate how many smaller subnets you need, use the following formula: 2^(next boundary - current netmask) For 1.1.0.0/23 , you would setup two ( 2^(24-23) ) reverse DNS zones, one for 1.1.0.0/24 and another for 1.1.1.0/24 . For 2001:0db8::/34 , you would setup four ( 2^(36-34) ) reverse DNS zones, for 2001:0db8::/36 , 2001:0db8:1:/36 , 2001:0db8:2::/36 , and 2001:0db8:3::/36 . Set up a reverse DNS zone. If you use Cloudflare for DNS, refer to Reverse DNS zones. If you use a different DNS provider, follow their instructions. Create TXT records using cf-validation as their name . They should look like the following example: cf-validation.<REVERSE_ZONE_ADDRESS> IN TXT <TOKEN> Update nameservers at your Regional Internet Registry (RIR). The exact steps to update your nameservers will depend on the registry you are using. After applying the necessary changes, use the Validate Prefix endpoint to trigger the validation checks. Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Magic Transit Write

IP Prefixes: Write Validate Prefix bash curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /addressing/prefixes/ $PREFIX_ID /validate" \ --request POST \ --header "X-Auth-Email: $CLOUDFLARE_EMAIL " \ --header "X-Auth-Key: $CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY "

Once the ownership validation is successful, you can remove the token.

When all validations pass - RPKI, IRR, and ownership - the approved field in your prefix will return "V" . This means you can proceed to create IP address service bindings1.

If needed, you can use the Prefix Details endpoint to check if any issues were found during validation. If so, proceed with the necessary changes and make a request to restart validation. Refer to Prefix validation checks for details.

(Optional) Delegate your BYOIP prefixes

You can allow other accounts to use part or all of your BYOIP prefix. Refer to Prefix delegations for details.

Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: IP Prefixes: Write

Create Prefix Delegation bash curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /addressing/prefixes/ $PREFIX_ID /delegations" \ --request POST \ --header "X-Auth-Email: $CLOUDFLARE_EMAIL " \ --header "X-Auth-Key: $CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY " \ --json '{ "cidr": "<IP_PREFIX_TO_DELEGATE>", "delegated_account_id": "<ACCOUNT_ID>" }'

Note Although you can delegate IPs to other accounts, the IP address service bindings are still created and managed on the parent account - meaning the Cloudflare account where you added the prefix in step 1.

2. Create service bindings

In IP address management, service bindings map the traffic destined for a given IP address to the Cloudflare service that it should be routed through.

Default service binding

When you onboard your IP prefixes to Cloudflare, there must be one service binding that spans across your entire prefix. Traffic destined for a given IP address will be routed to this service by default. You can also configure additional service bindings as described in the next step.

Make a GET request to the List Services endpoint and take note of the id associated with the service you want to use.

CDN egress Dedicated CDN Egress IPs (formerly known as Aegis) is only available for Enterprise. If you are interested, reach out to your account team. Also note that a single BYOIP prefix can be used for either CDN ingress or CDN egress, but not both.

(Optional) If needed, use the List Prefixes endpoint to get or confirm the id associated with your prefix. Make a POST request to the Create service binding endpoint, indicating the entire BYOIP prefix that you are onboarding and the service that should be used for your default binding.

Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: IP Prefixes: Write

Create Service Binding bash curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /addressing/prefixes/ $PREFIX_ID /bindings" \ --request POST \ --header "X-Auth-Email: $CLOUDFLARE_EMAIL " \ --header "X-Auth-Key: $CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY " \ --json '{ "cidr": "203.0.113.0/24", "service_id": "<DEFAULT_SERVICE>" }'

A corresponding BGP prefix will be created automatically. Allow five hours before you advertise the prefix.

(Optional) Additional bindings

If you want to selectively route traffic on a per-IP address basis to CDN or Spectrum, you can create additional service bindings.

Note The steps below only cover assigning specific IPs to additional services. For guidance that includes CDN or Spectrum setup steps, refer to Service bindings.

Plan for what IP(s) will get the additional binding. Cloudflare strongly recommends implementing service bindings through an aggregated CIDR block, as it is more efficient than adding discrete bindings for non-contiguous CIDR blocks.

Example Spectrum protected prefix: 203.0.113.0/24 IPs to upgrade to CDN: 203.0.113.16

203.0.113.17

203.0.113.18

203.0.113.19

203.0.113.20

203.0.113.21

203.0.113.22

203.0.113.23 Add one discrete CDN service binding for 203.0.113.16 with a /29 netmask.

Make a POST request to the Create service binding endpoint, indicating the IP address you want to bind to the CDN or Spectrum. Specify the corresponding network mask as needed.

Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: IP Prefixes: Write

Create Service Binding bash curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /addressing/prefixes/ $PREFIX_ID /bindings" \ --request POST \ --header "X-Auth-Email: $CLOUDFLARE_EMAIL " \ --header "X-Auth-Key: $CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY " \ --json '{ "cidr": "203.0.113.16/29", "service_id": "<SERVICE_ID>" }'

In the response body, the initial provisioning state should be provisioning .

{ "errors" : [], "messages" : [], "success" : true , "result" : { "cidr" : "203.0.113.16/29" , "id" : "<SERVICE_BINDING_ID>" , "provisioning" : { "state" : "provisioning" }, "service_id" : "<SERVICE_ID>" , "service_name" : "<SERVICE_NAME>" } }

Once a service binding is created (or deleted), it will take four to six hours to propagate across Cloudflare's global network.

Note Magic Transit can only be used as default binding, spanning across your entire prefix. For more details, refer to Service bindings scope.

3. Advertise the BGP prefix

Once automatically created (following step 2), BGP prefixes are initially withdrawn. After all your configurations are in place - including address maps2 if you will use CDN service -, proceed to advertise the BGP route for your prefix.

Use the Update BGP prefix endpoint to start the advertisement.

Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Magic Transit Write

IP Prefixes: Write

IP Prefixes: BGP On Demand Write