IP address service bindings

Within IP address management, service binding refers to the association of an IP (or a range of IPs) to specific Cloudflare services.

Note Service binding operations are currently only available via API. You can find all endpoints and their specifications in the Cloudflare API documentation.

Scope

Currently, if you have BYOIP configured with Magic Transit, you can use the service binding API endpoints to add CDN or Spectrum capabilities on top of Magic Transit.

You can upgrade individual IPs within a Magic Transit prefix to either a CDN IP or a Spectrum IP. For example, if you have 203.0.113.0/24 , you can upgrade 203.0.113.1 to CDN and 203.0.113.2 to Spectrum.

CDN (Cache)

When you add the CDN service binding, any HTTP requests received via designated IPs are directed into the CDN pipeline (for Layer 7 processing) as they reach the Cloudflare network.

Spectrum

Adding Spectrum allows you to benefit from Cloudflare security and performance for Layer 4 traffic.

Limitations