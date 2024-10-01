IP address service bindings
Within IP address management, service binding refers to the association of an IP (or a range of IPs) to specific Cloudflare services.
Currently, if you have BYOIP configured with Magic Transit, you can use the service binding API endpoints to add CDN or Spectrum capabilities on top of Magic Transit.
You can upgrade individual IPs within a Magic Transit prefix to either a CDN IP or a Spectrum IP. For example, if you have
203.0.113.0/24, you can upgrade
203.0.113.1 to CDN and
203.0.113.2 to Spectrum.
When you add the CDN service binding, any HTTP requests received via designated IPs are directed into the CDN pipeline (for Layer 7 processing) as they reach the Cloudflare network.
Adding Spectrum allows you to benefit from Cloudflare security and performance for Layer 4 traffic.
- You must keep Magic Transit as a common base service, spanning all addresses in your prefix.
- Once a service binding is created, its propagation across the Cloudflare network will take four to six hours to complete.