Overview

Cloudflare Web Analytics provides free, privacy-first analytics for your website without changing your DNS or using Cloudflare’s proxy. All you need to enable Cloudflare Web Analytics is a Cloudflare account and a JS snippet on your page to start seeing page views and visitors.

Cloudflare Web Analytics does not collect or use your visitors’ personal data.

To view similar analytics for domains using Cloudflare's proxy (orange-clouded), navigate to the Analytics app and select Web Traffic Analytics. Web Traffic Analytics are available for Pro, Business, and Enterprise plans.