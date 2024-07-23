Cloudflare Docs
  1. Products
  2. Cloudflare Web Analytics
  3. Data and metrics
  4. High-level metrics

High-level metrics

  • Visits - A page view that originated from a different website or direct link. Cloudflare checks where the HTTP referer does not match the hostname. One visit can consist of multiple page views.
  • Page views - A successful HTTP response with a content-type of HTML.
  • Page load time - The total amount of time required to load the page.
  • Core Web Vitals - Higher-level metrics designed by Google to capture the user experience more completely.

Web Analytics overview page