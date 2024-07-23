- Products
- Cloudflare Web Analytics
- Data and metrics
- High-level metrics
- Visits - A page view that originated from a different website or direct link. Cloudflare checks where the HTTP referer does not match the hostname. One visit can consist of multiple page views.
- Page views - A successful HTTP response with a content-type of HTML.
- Page load time - The total amount of time required to load the page.
- Core Web Vitals
Open external link - Higher-level metrics designed by Google to capture the user experience more completely.